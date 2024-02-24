Subscribe
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory weigh-in photos

Edgar Berlanga defends WBO NABO super middleweight title against Padraig McCrory live on DAZN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory on weight in Orlando
Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory on weight in Orlando, Florida | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga and unbeaten Padraig McCrory battle it out live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 24. The pair squares off in the main event bout with Berlanga’s WBO NABO super middleweight title on the line.

At the weigh-in ceremony, both fighters successfully tipped the scales and made it official for the belt. Brooklyn native Berlanga (21-0 16 KOs) came in at 167.8 lbs. McCrory (18-0 9 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland was the same.

The Berlanga vs McCrory clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Edgar Berlanga
Edgar Berlanga | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Padraig McCrory
Padraig McCrory | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

In the co-feature to Berlanga vs McCrory, Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba and Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico go head to head at lightweight. Both fighters came in at 135 lbs for their 10-round bout with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American belts at stake.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

