Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory weigh-in photos

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga and unbeaten Padraig McCrory battle it out live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 24. The pair squares off in the main event bout with Berlanga’s WBO NABO super middleweight title on the line.

At the weigh-in ceremony, both fighters successfully tipped the scales and made it official for the belt. Brooklyn native Berlanga (21-0 16 KOs) came in at 167.8 lbs. McCrory (18-0 9 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland was the same.

The Berlanga vs McCrory clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Edgar Berlanga | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

In the co-feature to Berlanga vs McCrory, Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba and Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico go head to head at lightweight. Both fighters came in at 135 lbs for their 10-round bout with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American belts at stake.