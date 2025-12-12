Ebanie Bridges vs Alexis Mones among bouts added to Serrano-Cruz 2 undercard

The bout between former champion Ebanie Bridges and Alexis Mones is among new additions to the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz 2. The event takes place on January 3 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight.

Bridges (9-2, 4 KOs) of Australia steps through the ropes for the first time in over two years and looks to return to winning ways. The 39-year-old, who signed with MVP in July, was last in action in December 2023, when she dropped her IBF bantamweight title by unanimous decision to Miyo Yoshida.

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Mones (3-2-1, 1 KO) of Fort Worth, Texas, makes her second ring appearance of the year and also looks to rebound from a defeat. The 35-year-old lost her previous bout in July by unanimous decision to Nayeli Rodriguez.

“I’m excited to be getting back in the ring after some time out and even more excited to have my gorgeous son ringside,” Ebanie Bridges said. “He’s a whole new level of motivation for me. I can’t wait to do what I do best: entertain, put on a show, and deliver an exciting fight. Puerto Ricans are known for their heart, pride, and aggression, and those qualities are in my fundamentals. I think they’re going to love the Blonde Bomber.”

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles in a rematch against Mexico’s former champion Erika Cruz (18-2-1, 4 KOs).

In the co-main event, Stephanie Han (11-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, defends her WBA lightweight title against former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm (34-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Additional bouts added to the Serrano vs Cruz 2 card include:

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (7-1, 2 KOs) vs. Tania Walters (7-3, 2 KOs), bantamweight

Abner Figueroa Cotto (7-0, 1 KO) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (12-9-3, 5 KOs), bantamweight

Yandiel Lozano (2-0, 0 KOs) vs. Johniel Ramos Cotto (3-2, 1 KO), super featherweight

Caleb Josue Tirado Pagan vs. Justin Hill, bantamweight

Alexis Chaparro (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Augusto Leal Salazar (3-0, 1 KO), middleweight

Raquel Miller (13-0, 6 KOs) vs. TBA, super middleweight