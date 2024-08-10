Subscribe
Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith set for UFC 310 in Las Vegas in December

Former light heavyweight title challenges Dominick Reyes & Anthony Smith clash at UFC 310 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Dominick Reyes and Anthony Smith has been reportedly set for UFC 310 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 14. The all-American contest features two former light heavyweight title challenges.

Reyes (13-4) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second win in a row. The 34-year-old native of Hesperia, California rebounded from four straight defeats in June, when he stopped Dustin Jacoby in the first round at UFC Louisville.

36-year-old Smith (38-20) fights for the third time in 2024 and look to return to winning ways. In his previous outing also in June, the Corpus Christi, Texas native dropped a unanimous decision against Roman Dolidze.

No. 14 Dominick Reyes unsuccessfully challenged for the UFC 205-pound belt twice, going up against Jan Blachowicz in September 2020 and Jon Jones in February the same year. No. 12 Anthony Smith fought Jones in 2019, but also didn’t manage to claim the belt.

The Reyes vs Smith showdown was first reported by MMA Mania. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

