Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki weigh-in video

A day before their boxing match, Diego Pacheco and Maciej Sulecki step on the scales to make it official for their main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on August 31. LA’s unbeaten rising contender and the former title challenger of Poland square off in the 12-round contest at super middleweight.

Making his homecoming ring appearance, Diego Pacheco puts his WBC USA and WBO International titles on the line. The required limit is 168 lbs.

The co-main event is a 130 lbs bout between Mexican Eduardo Nunez and former title challenger Miguel Marriaga of Colombia. Also on the card, an all-Mexican 122 lbs showdown between WBC Continental Americas titleholder Arturo Popoca and challenger Jesus Arechiga Valdez.

Plus, Jamaican-born British Cheavon Clarke meets Nigerian-born Houston-based Efetobor Apochi in a 200 lbs clash. In addition, interim WBC 115 lbs champion Adelaida Ruiz defends her title against Ginny Fuchs of Houston.

Pacheco vs Sulecki weigh-in time is 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.