Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in video

Devin Haney defends his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 140-pound championship limit. At the final press conference, San Francisco’s former undisputed lightweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) said he was going to make the fight look easy. Once-beaten contender Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California said he was ready for his first world title challenge.

In the co-main event, undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California and Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland go head to heat at junior welterweight. The WBO Intercontinental title is up for grabs. The limit is 140 lbs.

Also on the card, Bektemir Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight belt against Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs) of France. The limit is 168 lbs.

As well, LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) and David Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica battle it out for with the interim WBA super flyweight title. The championship limit is 115 lbs.

Plus, Charles Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) of Des Plaines, Illinois clash at super welterweight. The limit is 154 lbs.

Get Haney vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Haney vs Garcia fight card

Main card

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Haney’s WBC junior welterweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Melikuziev’s WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title

John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – interim WBA super flyweight title

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Preliminary card