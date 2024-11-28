Subscribe
Derek Chisora faces Otto Wallin in Manchester, England in February

The previously reported Derek Chisora vs Jarrell Miller matchup is a no-go

By Parviz Iskenderov
Derek Chisora faces Otto Wallin in Manchester, England
Derek Chisora faces Otto Wallin at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on February 8, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The next fight of Derek Chisora has been confirmed for February 8 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England against Otto Wallin. The pair squares off in a scheduled 12-round contest at heavyweight. A previously reported matchup between Chisora and Jarrell Miller, which was said to be “being finalized,” fell through.

Zimbabwean-British former title challenger Derek Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) won two of his previous fights by unanimous decision, defeating Joe Joyce in July and Gerald Washington last August. The upcoming event mark’s the London-based 40-year-old’s final fight in the UK.

Otto Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) of Sweden knocked out Onoriode Ehwarieme in the first round in July. With the victory, the New York-based southpaw returned to winning ways after being stopped by Anthony Joshua in five rounds last December.

Among the bouts featured on the Chisora vs Wallin undercard, unbeaten Jack Rafferty (24-0, 15 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles against Kane Gardner (17-3, 7 KOs). In addition, the vacant WBC International belt is on the line.

Plus, Masood Abdulah (11-0, 7 KOs) defends his Commonwealth featherweight title against Zak Miller (14-1, 3 KOs). Zach Parker (25-1, 18 KOs) takes on Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) at super middleweight. Nathan Heaney (18-1, 6 KOs) battles an opponent to be named at middleweight.

