Queensberry vs Matchroom: 5 vs 5 post-fight press conference video

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang post-fight press conference follows their main event bout at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 1. The former WBC heavyweight champion of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and China’s former interim WBO titleholder battle it out on the top of the card billed as “Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5”.

Also partaking in the post-fight press conference other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-main event, former WBA “Regular” heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of the UK takes on Filip Hrgovic of Croatia.

Also on the card, Kyrgyzstan-born WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol defends his belt against Malta-based Malik Zinad of Libya. Hamzah Sheeraz of the UK faces Austin Williams of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at middleweight. Raymond Ford of Camden, New Jersey defends his WBA featherweight title against Nick Ball of the UK. Willy Hutchinson of Scotland and Craig Richards of the UK clash at light heavyweight.

