David Whitmire vs Angel Munoz joins Tank-Roach prelims

Also joining the Tank vs Roach prelims, Deric Davis meets Jamal Johnson

By Parviz Iskenderov
David Whitmire at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout
David Whitmire at the weigh-in on May 12, 2023 ahead of his bout against Javier Vargas at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The bout between David Whitmire and Angel Munoz is now part of the preliminary card leading up to Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr., live on pay-per-view. The event takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1. The pair square off in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Undefeated David Whitmire (8-0, 6 KOs) of Washington, D.C. is fresh off a win via first-round TKO against Juan Meza Moreno in January. Unbeaten southpaw Angel Munoz (7-0, 5 KOs) of Oceanside, CA won two fights in 2024, defeating Yainel Alvarez by unanimous decision and Keith Carson by knockout in the fourth round.

Also joining the Tank vs Roach prelims, Deric Davis takes on Jamal Johnson. The contest is scheduled for four rounds at lightweight.

Fort Washington, MD-based unbeaten Davis (5-0, 5 KOs) secured three wins in 2024 inside the distance, including a first-round TKO against Alfred Moss Jr. in his previous outing last November. Baltimore’s unbeaten Johnson (2-0, 1 KO) steps through the ropes for the first time since March 2023, when he TKO’d Da’Vaughtae Bess in the first round.

Atop the prelims, former unified 154-pound champion Jarrett Hurd (25-3-1, 17 KOs) of Accokeek, MD meets Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs) of Venezuela in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

The previously announced 10-round super featherweight matchup between Jonathan Lopez (17-0, 12 KOs) of Orlando, FL and British southpaw Alex Dilmaghani (20-3-1, 7 KOs) is no longer featured on the preliminary card.

The non-televised undercard features two super welterweight bouts. An eight-round clash pits Italian-born, Brooklyn-based Cristian Cangelosi (9-0, 5 KOs) against Jarrod Tennant (9-3, 4 KOs) of Kenosha, WI. A six-round showdown features Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (9-0, 9 KOs) of Paterson, NJ versus French-born, Boston-based Florent Dervis (10-2, 5 KOs).

Headlining a four-fight PPV card, Baltimore’s three-weight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis faces Lamont Roach Jr. of Washington, D.C. Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) makes the sixth defense of his WBA lightweight title, while current WBA super featherweight champion Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) looks to rise to the top in his second division.

