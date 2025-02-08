Jarrett Hurd vs Johan Gonzalez tops Davis-Roach prelims

The bout between Jarrett Hurd and Johan Gonzalez headlines a two-fight preliminary lineup of action, leading to Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr., live on pay-per-view. The event takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1. The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

Former unified WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Hurd (25-3-1, 17 KOs) is coming off a split draw with Jeison Rosario last August. In late 2023, the 34-year-old native of Accokeek, MD stopped Tyi Edmonds in four rounds and returned to winning ways after suffering two defeats in a row.

“I’ve been working hard as ever to end my career the right way, back on top where I belong,” Jarrett Hurd said. “Everyone knows what I bring to the ring, so make sure you tune in March 1 or come out to Barclays Center, because I’m going in there to make a statement.”

Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat via seventh-round TKO against Yoenis Tellez last October. Earlier in 2024, the 33-year-old native of Valencia, Venezuela defeated Ivan Herrera via second-round RTD and was stopped by Jesus Ramos Jr. in the ninth round.

“I’m very thankful to my team for this opportunity on March 1,” said Gonzalez. “I’m not focusing on my opponent, just on being the best Johan Gonzalez. I have to demonstrate my skills. Nothing else matters.”

Jonathan Lopez vs Alex Dilmaghani kicks off the action

Also confirmed for the Davis vs Roach free prelims is a 10-round super featherweight matchup between Jonathan Lopez and Alex Dilmaghani. Both bouts are available on Prime Video and YouTube.

Lopez (17-0, 12 KOs) won his previous bout last September by unanimous decision against Richard Medina. Before that, the Orlando, Florida-based 21-year-old southpaw stopped Leonardo Padilla in the first round last July and Edgar Ortega in the eighth round last May.

“I’m super excited to be back in the ring,” Jonathan Lopez said. “And I’m very grateful to everyone who made this possible. This is a perfect opportunity for me to showcase my talent and skills on a fight of this magnitude. I have to show everyone that my time is now.”

British southpaw Dilmaghani (20-3-1, 7 KOs) lost his U.S. debut via seventh-round RTD against Rene Tellez Giron last June. Prior to that, the 34-year-old native of Redhill, England scored a unanimous decision against Michal Dufek and Victor Julio.

“I can’t wait to step into the ring on March 1 and show everyone the best version of myself,” Alex Dilmaghani said. “If people are sleeping on me, they’re going to be surprised, because I’m training hard to make sure I steal the show when that bell rings. I’m definitely coming to make the most of this opportunity.”

Atop the fight card live on pay-per-view, three-division champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD defends his WBA lightweight title against current WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. In the co-feature, Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD.