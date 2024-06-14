David Benavidez: I look for KO every time, Oleksandr Gvozdyk fight won’t be different

David Benavidez takes on fellow-former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC light heavyweight title. The 12-round bout co-headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video featuring Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin in the main event.

Former two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) moves up a weight class. The 27-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native looks to make a statement in his new division.

“I’m looking to steal the show. There’s only two more days until ‘El Monstro’ comes out,” David Benavidez said at the final pre-fight press conference.

“Oleksandr Gvozdyk is a great fighter and we actually sparred when I was 21-years-old. Now I’m very happy that we can bring the fight to the people.”

“Being at light heavyweight feels amazing. This is the easiest weight cut I’ve had in my life. My speed, strength and endurance are all gonna be better. I left no stone unturned for this training camp. I’m facing a great fighter and we’ve put together a great game plan. This is gonna be the David Benavidez night.”

“This is the perfect time for me to move up. I’ve been at super middleweight for 10 years and naturally my body has gotten bigger. Now I wanna go after all the titles in this weight class and give the fans the best possible fights that I can.”

“I’m going in there to be David Benavidez. ‘El Monstro’ is coming out. I go in there for the knockout every single time, and this won’t be any different.”

“The better the competition gets, the better I get. That’s why I’ve never shied away from a big fight. When the lights get turned on, I always show up.”

“We have two warriors going up against each other. We’ve had some great sparring sessions and I’m excited to be able to bring that to the people.”

“If it wasn’t for my team, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. Now that we’re here, this is a big card and I’m really excited for it.”

David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk go face to face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Oleksandr Gvozdyk: I’m going to resist ‘The Monster’

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) looks to once again become champion. The Oxnard, California-based 37-year-old said he was ready to face “The Monster”.

“For me it’s a big honor to be here and I’m really excited to be on this huge card. I see my face all around Las Vegas and it makes me excited to get into the ring.”

“I’m going to resist ‘The Monster’. I’m in the best shape of my life and I’ll do anything to win this fight.”

“I don’t expect any discounts from him. I’m facing him in his best shape. I’m excited to face the best version of David Benavidez.”

“This is a great opportunity to face a tough fighter like David Benavidez. He’s representing boxing really well. We’re going to show everyone a great fight.”

“I’m going to do what I do best. I’ll use my footwork, be consistent and try to time him. I’m going in there to do my job.”

“I don’t really think there’s a big difference with David moving up in weight, because he’s already a big fighter. He was a huge super middleweight. I don’t see any size advantage for either of us. I know he’ll feel comfortable in this division.”

David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

In the main event, Baltimore’s undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against unbeaten contender Frank Martin of Detroit. Among other bouts, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland and Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic square off for the interim WBC super lightweight strap. Plus, Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC middleweight belt against Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio.