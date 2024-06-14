Carlos Adames promises ‘total nightmare’ in title fight against Terrell Gausha

Carlos Adames promised to dominate Terrell Gausha on June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Dominican world champion and the challenger of Cleveland, Ohio square off on the PBC PPV on Prime Video topped by Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin.

Washington Heights, New York-based Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) puts his WBC middleweight title on the line. At the pre-fight press conference, the 30-year-old said he was going to outclass his opponent.

“I’m 100% ready,” Carlos Adames said. “You’re going to see what I’m all about on Saturday night and I just can’t wait to show everybody.”

“Carlos Adames is a different kind of fighter. I’m an unstoppable fighter. And I’m not about to let anybody even imagine that they can beat me.”

“Gausha is an experienced fighter with a good career, but fighting against me is a whole new issue for him. He’s gonna find out.”

“It’s not just about my power, it’s about my boxing IQ. I haven’t even had that much of a chance to show it at this level. I’m excited to get to showcase that IQ even more on Saturday night.”

“This is going to be a total nightmare for Terrell. He’s going to wish I wasn’t in front of him. He doesn’t realize what he’s about to be up against.”

U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (24-3-1, 12 KOs) makes his second attempt to lift a world title. The Encino, California-based 36-year-old said he was ready and confident in his victory.

“I trained hard because this is a great opportunity. I’m ready to get it on and give everyone a good show. I know what I’m up against, and he better know what he’s up against. I’m coming to fight and win a world title.”

“He really pissed me off when he said he was gonna knock me out early. I don’t think he’s taking me seriously enough. I’m here to fight and that’s not happening on Saturday. He fired me up.”

“This is a great opportunity for me and I’m gonna go out there and take advantage of it. I’ve been training, working hard and preparing myself for this day.”

“I’ve fought at the highest level my whole boxing career. Since the Olympics I’ve fought the top guys and never shied away from anyone. I’m always game in a fight and Saturday night I’m ready to take the victory.”

“Saturday night ends with me becoming a world champion and realizing a lifelong dream of mine. I’m ready.”

In the main event, undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis of Baltimore defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten challenger Frank Martin of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix and former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine go head to head for the interim WBC 175-pound belt. Also on the card, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland and Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic clash for the interim WBC super lightweight strap.