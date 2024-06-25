Darius Fulghum faces Vaughn Alexander in new main event in Indio, CA

Darius Fulghum faces Vaughn Alexander on Thursday, June 27 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The pair squares off in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Alexander stepped in for Ronald Ellis of Lynn, Massachusetts. The promotion announced the opponent change today, but did not indicate the reason for replacement.

Unbeaten 27-year-old Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, Texas stopped Cristian Olivas in April and took a majority decision against Alantez Fox in January. 38-year-old Alexander (18-11-1, 11 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri dropped a unanimous decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in April and suffered his fourth straight defeat.

In addition, previously announced unbeaten Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas is now scheduled to face Janer Gonzalez (21-6-1, 17 KOs) of Colombia. The latter is coming off the defeat by knockout in the second round against Alejandro Luis Silva last November. The eight-round middleweight bout serves as the co-main event.

Plus, Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) of Carollton, Texas meets a new opponent, Anthony Hollaway (7-5-3, 6 KOs). The Peoria, Illinois native replaced previously announced Mexico’s Mario Aguilar (23-9, 19 KOs). Hollaway lost his previous bout in May by unanimous decision against Lawrence King. The 10-round cruiserweight bout is featured on the Fulghum vs Alexander undercard.