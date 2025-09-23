DWCS 83 live results: Barbir vs Kondratavicius – Season 9, Week 7

Following the sixth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 7 (aka DWCS 83), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 23. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects aiming to impress and secure a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Djani Barbir (7-0) of Croatia faces Mantas Kondratavicius (7-1) of Lithuania at middleweight. In the co-main event, Brahyan Zurcher (9-0) of Mexico takes on Murtazali Magomedov (9-0) of Kyrgyzstan at featherweight.

Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Jeisla Chaves (5-0) of Brazil and Sofia Montenegro (6-1) of Argentina. A featherweight contest pits Justice Torres (12-3) of Humble, Texas against Javier Reyes (21-5) of Colombia.

The event opener is an all-Brazilian light heavyweight clash between Rafael Tobias (13-1) and Jair de Oliveira (6-0).

DWCS 83: Barbir vs Kondratavicius live blog September 23, 2025 12:01 AM EDT DWCS 83: How to watch and start time DWCS 83 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

DWCS 83: Barbir vs Kondratavicius results

Get DWCS 83: Barbir vs Kondratavicius full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)