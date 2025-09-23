Subscribe
HomeMMA

DWCS 83 live results: Barbir vs Kondratavicius – Season 9, Week 7

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 7 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Following the sixth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 7 (aka DWCS 83), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 23. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects aiming to impress and secure a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Djani Barbir (7-0) of Croatia faces Mantas Kondratavicius (7-1) of Lithuania at middleweight. In the co-main event, Brahyan Zurcher (9-0) of Mexico takes on Murtazali Magomedov (9-0) of Kyrgyzstan at featherweight.

Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Jeisla Chaves (5-0) of Brazil and Sofia Montenegro (6-1) of Argentina. A featherweight contest pits Justice Torres (12-3) of Humble, Texas against Javier Reyes (21-5) of Colombia.

The event opener is an all-Brazilian light heavyweight clash between Rafael Tobias (13-1) and Jair de Oliveira (6-0).

Watch on ESPN+

DWCS 83: Barbir vs Kondratavicius live blog

DWCS 83: How to watch and start time

DWCS 83 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

DWCS 83: Barbir vs Kondratavicius results

Get DWCS 83: Barbir vs Kondratavicius full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Dani Barbir vs. Mantas Kondratavicius
  • Brahyan Zurcher vs. Murtazali Magomedov
  • Jeisla Chaves vs. Sofia Montenegro
  • Justice Torres vs. Javier Reyes
  • Rafael Tobias vs. Jair de Oliveira
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.