Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 9 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 9 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 8. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battle it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.
The main event is a heavyweight bout between Islem Masraf (3-0) of France and Artem Vakhitov (2-1). Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Kody Steele (6-0) of Port Angeles, Washington and Chasen Blair (6-2) of San Diego, California. Another contest at heavyweight pits Lucas Camacho (6-0) of Brazil against Mario Pinto (8-0) of Portugal.
Plus, Vanilto Antunes (16-6) of Brazil and Islam Dulatov (10-1) of Germany go head-to-head at welterweight. In an all-Australian event opener Sean Gauci (9-1) and Anthony Drilich (8-1) clash at flyweight.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)
- Islem Masraf vs. Artem Vakhitov
- Kody Steele vs. Chasen Blair
- Lucas Triverio Camacho vs. Mario Pinto
- Vanilto Antunes vs. Islam Dulatov
- Sean Gauci vs. Anthony Drilich
UFC contract winners
Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.