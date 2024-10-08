Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 9 results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 9 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 8. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battle it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

The main event is a heavyweight bout between Islem Masraf (3-0) of France and Artem Vakhitov (2-1). Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Kody Steele (6-0) of Port Angeles, Washington and Chasen Blair (6-2) of San Diego, California. Another contest at heavyweight pits Lucas Camacho (6-0) of Brazil against Mario Pinto (8-0) of Portugal.

Plus, Vanilto Antunes (16-6) of Brazil and Islam Dulatov (10-1) of Germany go head-to-head at welterweight. In an all-Australian event opener Sean Gauci (9-1) and Anthony Drilich (8-1) clash at flyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

  • Islem Masraf vs. Artem Vakhitov
  • Kody Steele vs. Chasen Blair
  • Lucas Triverio Camacho vs. Mario Pinto
  • Vanilto Antunes vs. Islam Dulatov
  • Sean Gauci vs. Anthony Drilich

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

