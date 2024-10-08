Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 9 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 9 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 8. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battle it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

The main event is a heavyweight bout between Islem Masraf (3-0) of France and Artem Vakhitov (2-1). Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Kody Steele (6-0) of Port Angeles, Washington and Chasen Blair (6-2) of San Diego, California. Another contest at heavyweight pits Lucas Camacho (6-0) of Brazil against Mario Pinto (8-0) of Portugal.

Plus, Vanilto Antunes (16-6) of Brazil and Islam Dulatov (10-1) of Germany go head-to-head at welterweight. In an all-Australian event opener Sean Gauci (9-1) and Anthony Drilich (8-1) clash at flyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Islem Masraf vs. Artem Vakhitov

Kody Steele vs. Chasen Blair

Lucas Triverio Camacho vs. Mario Pinto

Vanilto Antunes vs. Islam Dulatov

Sean Gauci vs. Anthony Drilich

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.