Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 7 results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 7 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 24. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to land a contract with the UFC.

The main event is a heavyweight bout between Bailey Schoenfelder (5-0) of Huron, South Dakota and Danylo Voievodkin (6-0) of Ukraine. Also on the card, Daniel Frunza (8-2) of Italy by way of Romania takes on Vadym Kutsyi (17-1) at welterweight. As well, Kevin Christian (8-2) of Brazil and Francesco Mazzeo (4-0) of Italy clash at light heavyweight.

In addition, Cam Teague (7-0) of Mobile, Alabama and Kevin Vallejos (13-1) of Argentina square off at featherweight. In the event opener, Alexia Thainara (10-1) meets Rose Conceicao (7-0) in an all-Brazilian contest at strawweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Danylo Voievodkin
  • Daniel Frunza vs. Vadym Kutsyi
  • Kevin Christian vs. Francesco Mazzeo
  • Kevin Vallejos vs. Cam Teague
  • Rose Conceicao vs. Alexia Thainara

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

