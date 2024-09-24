Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 7 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 7 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 24. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to land a contract with the UFC.

The main event is a heavyweight bout between Bailey Schoenfelder (5-0) of Huron, South Dakota and Danylo Voievodkin (6-0) of Ukraine. Also on the card, Daniel Frunza (8-2) of Italy by way of Romania takes on Vadym Kutsyi (17-1) at welterweight. As well, Kevin Christian (8-2) of Brazil and Francesco Mazzeo (4-0) of Italy clash at light heavyweight.

In addition, Cam Teague (7-0) of Mobile, Alabama and Kevin Vallejos (13-1) of Argentina square off at featherweight. In the event opener, Alexia Thainara (10-1) meets Rose Conceicao (7-0) in an all-Brazilian contest at strawweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 results

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Danylo Voievodkin

Daniel Frunza vs. Vadym Kutsyi

Kevin Christian vs. Francesco Mazzeo

Kevin Vallejos vs. Cam Teague

Rose Conceicao vs. Alexia Thainara

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.