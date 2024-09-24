Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 7 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 7 continues Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 24. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to land a contract with the UFC.
The main event is a heavyweight bout between Bailey Schoenfelder (5-0) of Huron, South Dakota and Danylo Voievodkin (6-0) of Ukraine. Also on the card, Daniel Frunza (8-2) of Italy by way of Romania takes on Vadym Kutsyi (17-1) at welterweight. As well, Kevin Christian (8-2) of Brazil and Francesco Mazzeo (4-0) of Italy clash at light heavyweight.
In addition, Cam Teague (7-0) of Mobile, Alabama and Kevin Vallejos (13-1) of Argentina square off at featherweight. In the event opener, Alexia Thainara (10-1) meets Rose Conceicao (7-0) in an all-Brazilian contest at strawweight.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)
- Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Danylo Voievodkin
- Daniel Frunza vs. Vadym Kutsyi
- Kevin Christian vs. Francesco Mazzeo
- Kevin Vallejos vs. Cam Teague
- Rose Conceicao vs. Alexia Thainara
UFC contract winners
Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.