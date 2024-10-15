Subscribe
HomeUFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 10 results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 10 live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 10 rounds out Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 15. The MMA prospects square off inside the Octagon and look to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Heraldo Souza (9-1-1) of Brazil and Nick Klein (5-1) of Adell, Wisconsin battle it out at middleweight. Also on the card, an all-American flyweight contest pitting undefeated Luis Gurule (9-0) of Sheridan, Colorado against unbeaten Nick Piccininni (7-0) of East Setauket, New York.

As well, unbeaten Yadier DelValle (7-0) of Cuba and Antonio Monteiro (17-4-1) of Brazil go head-to-head at featherweight. Argentina’s unbeaten Julieta Martinez (7-0) goes up against Leslie Hernandez (4-1) of Phoenix, Arizona at strawweight. In addition, unbeaten Mohamed Ado (5-0) of Canada takes on Australian Jonathan Micallef (6-1) at welterweight.

Watch on ESPN+

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 10 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 10 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza
  • Luis Gurule vs. Nick Piccininni
  • Antonio Monteiro vs. Yadier DelValle
  • Julieta Martinez vs. Leslie Hernandez
  • Mohamed Ado vs. Jonathan Micallef

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.