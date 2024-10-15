Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 10 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 10 rounds out Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 15. The MMA prospects square off inside the Octagon and look to earn a contract with the UFC.
In the main event, Heraldo Souza (9-1-1) of Brazil and Nick Klein (5-1) of Adell, Wisconsin battle it out at middleweight. Also on the card, an all-American flyweight contest pitting undefeated Luis Gurule (9-0) of Sheridan, Colorado against unbeaten Nick Piccininni (7-0) of East Setauket, New York.
As well, unbeaten Yadier DelValle (7-0) of Cuba and Antonio Monteiro (17-4-1) of Brazil go head-to-head at featherweight. Argentina’s unbeaten Julieta Martinez (7-0) goes up against Leslie Hernandez (4-1) of Phoenix, Arizona at strawweight. In addition, unbeaten Mohamed Ado (5-0) of Canada takes on Australian Jonathan Micallef (6-1) at welterweight.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 10 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 10 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)
- Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza
- Luis Gurule vs. Nick Piccininni
- Antonio Monteiro vs. Yadier DelValle
- Julieta Martinez vs. Leslie Hernandez
- Mohamed Ado vs. Jonathan Micallef
UFC contract winners
Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.