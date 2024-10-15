Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 10 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 10 rounds out Season 8 live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 15. The MMA prospects square off inside the Octagon and look to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Heraldo Souza (9-1-1) of Brazil and Nick Klein (5-1) of Adell, Wisconsin battle it out at middleweight. Also on the card, an all-American flyweight contest pitting undefeated Luis Gurule (9-0) of Sheridan, Colorado against unbeaten Nick Piccininni (7-0) of East Setauket, New York.

As well, unbeaten Yadier DelValle (7-0) of Cuba and Antonio Monteiro (17-4-1) of Brazil go head-to-head at featherweight. Argentina’s unbeaten Julieta Martinez (7-0) goes up against Leslie Hernandez (4-1) of Phoenix, Arizona at strawweight. In addition, unbeaten Mohamed Ado (5-0) of Canada takes on Australian Jonathan Micallef (6-1) at welterweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 10 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 10 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza

Luis Gurule vs. Nick Piccininni

Antonio Monteiro vs. Yadier DelValle

Julieta Martinez vs. Leslie Hernandez

Mohamed Ado vs. Jonathan Micallef

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.