Dana White’s Contender Series 68 results

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 2 results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 with Week 2 on Tuesday, August 20 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card features five bouts, with MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event at welterweight, Andreas Gustafsson (10-2) of Sweden faces Pat Pytlik (9-1) of Canada. Also on the card, a heavyweight bout between Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1) and Hugo Cunha (8-1) of Brazil. Plus, Cortavious Romious (8-2) of St. Louis, Missouri and Michael Imperato (12-6) of Canada clash at bantamweight.

In addition, Australian middleweight Cameron Rowston (8-2) goes up against unbeaten Torrez Finney (8-0) of Macon, Georgia. Bantamweights Billy Brand (5-1) of Sacramento, California and Cody Haddon (6-1) of Australia kick off the action.

Dana White’s Contender Series 68 live stream

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 8, Week 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Dana White’s Contender Series 68 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 8, Week 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Andreas Gustafsson Berg vs. Pat Pytlik
  • Rizvan Kuniev vs. Hugo Cunha
  • Cortavious Romious vs. Michael Imperato
  • Cameron Rowston vs. Torrez Finney
  • Billy Brand vs. Cody Haddon
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

