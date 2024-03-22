Subscribe
Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda weigh-in video

Smith faces Zepeda for WBC 'Silver' belt live from Sheffield, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dalton Smith faces Jose Zepeda in the main event live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, March 23. The pair squares off in the 12-round with the WBC ‘Silver’ super lightweight title at stake. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 140-pound championship limit. Unbeaten British contender Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) targets to improve his unbeaten record and earn his first world title shot. Three-time title challenger Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) of Torrance, California looks to get back in the win column.

In the co-main event, Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) defends her WBO welterweight title against current WBA junior middleweight champion Terri Harper. The all-British world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The weight limit is 147 lbs.

Get Smith vs Zepeda full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Smith vs Zepeda fight card

Main card

  • Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC ‘Silver’ title
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, welterweight – Ryan’s WBO title
  • Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson, 12 rounds, super welterweight
  • James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Flint’s British Central Area title
  • Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Connan Murray vs. Edgar Kemsky, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Liam Cameron vs. Hussein Itaba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

