Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Dalton Smith KO’s Jose Zepeda in fifth round with body shot

Dalton Smith lands WBC 'Silver' belt by KO against Jose Zepeda in Sheffield, England

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Dalton Smith came out on top when he faced Jose Zepeda live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, March 23. The pair squared off in the main event with the WBC ‘Silver’ super lightweight title on the line.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. The hometown favorite dropped and stopped American former three-time world title challenger with a body shot. The latter wouldn’t get back to his feet, and after reaching 10 referee Victor Loughlin waved the fight off. The official time was 1 minute and 25 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by knockout, Sheffield’s 27-year-old Dalton Smith improved to 16-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. 34-year-old southpaw Jose Zepeda of Torrance, California dropped to 37-5, 28 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

In the co-feature on the card, Sandy Ryan stopped Terri Harper in four rounds and retained her WBO welterweight title. Among other results, James Flint retained his Central Area super lightweight belt via unanimous decision against Campbell Hatton. Ishmael Davis defeated Troy Williamson by unanimous decision at super welterweight. Nico Leivars knocked out Piotr Mirga in the ninth round at super bantamweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.