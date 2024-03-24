Dalton Smith KO’s Jose Zepeda in fifth round with body shot

Dalton Smith came out on top when he faced Jose Zepeda live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, March 23. The pair squared off in the main event with the WBC ‘Silver’ super lightweight title on the line.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. The hometown favorite dropped and stopped American former three-time world title challenger with a body shot. The latter wouldn’t get back to his feet, and after reaching 10 referee Victor Loughlin waved the fight off. The official time was 1 minute and 25 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by knockout, Sheffield’s 27-year-old Dalton Smith improved to 16-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. 34-year-old southpaw Jose Zepeda of Torrance, California dropped to 37-5, 28 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

In the co-feature on the card, Sandy Ryan stopped Terri Harper in four rounds and retained her WBO welterweight title. Among other results, James Flint retained his Central Area super lightweight belt via unanimous decision against Campbell Hatton. Ishmael Davis defeated Troy Williamson by unanimous decision at super welterweight. Nico Leivars knocked out Piotr Mirga in the ninth round at super bantamweight.