Craig Richards faces Dan Azeez in Accra, Ghana in December

The bout between Craig Richards and Dan Azeez headlines Matchroom Boxing’s first-ever fight card in Africa. The event takes place at Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana, on December 20. The two fighters square off at light heavyweight.

Richards (19-4-1, 12 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and targets his second win in a row. The 35-year-old native of Croydon, London, knocked out Padraig McCrory in the eighth round in March, rebounding from a decision defeat to Willy Hutchinson last June.

“I’m so excited for December 20,” Richards said. “Ghana has had some great fighters such as Azumah Nelson, and Boxing has had many significant and historic nights in Africa, such as the Rumble in the Jungle. I cannot wait to headline such a massive event – and I plan to put on a statement performance.”

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Azeez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) steps through the ropes for the third time in 2025. The 36-year-old Londoner stopped Sulaimon Adeosun in the fourth round in October and defeated Bahadur Karami by points in April.

“I am looking forward to facing fellow South Londoner Craig Richards in Africa,” Azeez said. “This fight marks a significant moment for me – two talented boxers from South London taking their rivalry to the motherland. I see this as more than just a contest; it’s a celebration of heritage, hard work, and how far South London boxing has come on the global stage.”

The Richards vs Azeez undercard is scheduled to feature English heavyweight Leo Atang (2-0, 2 KOs) and Indian super welterweight Nishant Dev (4-0, 2 KOs).

Atang aims for his third straight stoppage victory, having defeated Cristian Uwaka and Milen Paunov by first-round TKO in September and July, respectively.

Dev is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Juan Carlos Campos Medina on the Pero vs Thompson undercard this past Saturday.

Opponents for Atang and Dev, along with the rest of the lineup, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Richards vs Azeez undercard also includes: