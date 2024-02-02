Subscribe
Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson weigh-in video

Benn faces Dobson in a 12-round welterweight bout live on DAZN from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov

Undefeated British contender Conor Benn and unbeaten American welterweight Peter Dobson battle it out in the main event live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales and go face to face for one last time prior to meeting each in the ring.

To make it official, the fighters must make the required 147-pound limit. At the final press conference, both expressed confidence in coming out victorious. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Austin Williams of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Armel Mbumba Yassa of Congo square off in a 10-rounder at middleweight. The WBA International and IBF North American titles are on the line.

Also on the card, British Johnny Fisher faces Dmytro Bezus of Ukraine in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Khalil Coe of Jersey City, New Jersey and Mexico’s Juan Gerardo Osuna clash in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

Get Benn vs Dobson full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Benn vs Dobson fight card

  • Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Austin Williams vs. Armel Mbumba Yassa, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International and IBF North American middleweight titles
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Dmytro Bezus, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Juan Gerardo Osuna, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Alejandro Avalos, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • George Liddard vs. Andrew Buchanan, 6 rounds, middleweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
