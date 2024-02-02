Conor Benn: I’m coming out there to wipe Peter Dobson out

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson battle it out in the main event live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3. At the final pre-fight press conference, undefeated Brit and unbeaten American expressed their confidence in victory and traded barbs over who comes out on top from their bout. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.

Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Rodolfo Orozco last September in Orlando. Making his second ring appearance in the U.S. in a row, the 27-year-old native of Essex, England promised to dominate and knock his opponent out.

“He fights because he has no choice, I fight because I love to fight, that’s the difference,” said Conor Benn, who previously stated he would “dismantle” his opponent. “If he was in my shoes, he wouldn’t be a fighter. I choose to do this; I live and breathe this. So, keep that energy, he’s been trolling for months, keep shaking. You will find out what green is on Saturday. I promise you.”

“I’m coming out there and I’m going to come straight to him. Meet him in the middle. We’ll have a shoot-out, no problem, the more I talk the more he shakes. I’m coming for the knockout. This luxury kid that lives a privileged life, I’m coming out there to wipe you out, I swear on my life. I’m going in to take your head off your shoulders. He’s mad delusional, I like his confidence, the loudest one if the weakest one in the room.”

Conor Benn at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson go face to face at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“I’ve proven everything I’ve ever said. I’m going in there to absolutely destroy him, period. No nerves, just pure excitement. This is what I do, this isn’t talk, not trying to talk my way into a big fight, my record speaks for itself. Every time I’ve stepped up, I’ve proven myself and done what I set out to do, every single time. I plan on doing the same on Saturday, he’s talking a lot, other fighters have said I’m green, not ready, living off your dad’s name – but when I get in there, I prove them wrong. So I will do what I do and that’s get the knockout in absolutely devastating fashion. As soon as that bell goes, I’m launching a heavy right hand straight at his head, followed by a nasty left hook, and I might finish him off with another one-two if he’s not gone already.”

“I prepare for every fight like they are my World title, because they are, and I am to them. I always prepare diligently, I live the life, that’s the difference, I stay dedicated, I apply myself, I go above and beyond, every inch of the game I am. Him not living the life, you’ll see on Saturday.”

‘If he comes out hard in the first round, he’s going to get knocked out in the first round’

Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) was last in action in June 2022 in Atlanta, where he scored a unanimous decision against Rodrigo Damian Coria. Going through the ropes for the first time in over 19 months, the 33-year-old native of The Bronx, New York is also sure in his win.

“I’m ready to go and I’ve been ready to go,” Peter Dobson said, “When I first met you [Eddie Hearn] I told you that I’m one of the best fighters in the world and you need to give me an opportunity. Everyone you have sent my way, I have said yes to, and here we are, two more days and I get to show you that everything I was saying was the truth.”

“He’s so green, he thinks he’s going to take me out in the first round, that’s dumb. That’s what green fighters do. No-one he’s fought is better than me. They’re more known than me, but they’re not better than me. I’ve been overlooked my whole career, why do you think the last two Matchroom guys didn’t want to fight me? Because they did their homework. These guys obviously didn’t do their homework and he’s going to see. You will see why I can’t get fights, why promoters constantly tell me ‘This guy doesn’t want to fight you’. Do your homework. It’s been a long time coming, I’m an old land mine that’s been waiting to blow up for a long damn time.”

Peter Dobson at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“I feel like this is perfect alignment for me. It’s God’s plan. I’m supposed to be here on this stage, now I get to show the world that I should have been here a long time ago. I’m a dog, I came up the hard way in boxing. Conor’s father was a world champion, a millionaire, so he paved the way with his legacy and gave him the route that I want to give my son, the easy route where you don’t have to struggle. I couldn’t get fights, even with Matchroom I couldn’t. I came out of the mud; we’ve had different paths but when get in the ring it’s just me and him and we’ll see which path makes the better fighter.”

“If he comes out hard in the first round, he’s going to get knocked out in the first round. I don’t think you have seen me fight because of what you’ve said, I’m a dog, I’m from the Bronx. This is my life, I’m in the gym every day with no fight date, I put my life into this, I sacrifice so much, and he’s going to feel my pain and everything I’ve been through.”

In the co-feature to Benn vs Dobson, Houston-based middleweight Austin Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin takes on Armel Mbumba Yassa (10-0, 7 KOs) of Congo. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout with the IBF North American and WBA International titles on the line.

Among the undercard bouts, British Johnny Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) goes up against Dmytro Bezus (10-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine in 10-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Khalil Coe (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey meets Mexico’s Juan Gerardo Osuna (20-0, 18 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Alejandro Avalos (1-2) of San Antonio, Texas and British Jimmy Sains (2-0, 2 KOs) clash in a four-rounder at middleweight.