Conah Walker faces Sam Eggington in Wolverhampton, England in May

Conah Walker faces Sam Eggington at the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England, on Saturday, May 2. The two fighters square off in a catchweight bout headlining a Matchroom card, live on DAZN.

Walker (17-3-1, 8 KOs) comes off a 12th-round knockout over Pat McCormack last December on the undercard of Masoud vs McGrail. With the victory, Wolverhampton’s 30-year-old claimed the vacant IBF Intercontinental welterweight title.

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Eggington (36-9, 20 KOs) defeated Lee Cutler by ninth-round technical unanimous decision last April. With the win, the 32-year-old native of Smethwick, West Midlands, claimed the WBC International “Silver” super welterweight title.

“My dream is to fight for a world title,” Walker said. “That dream was so close to being a reality for this fight – but the next best thing was a homecoming in Wolverhampton.

“I’d like to thank my manager Sam Jones, Eddie Hearn, and Frank Smith for making it a reality. And the opponent in Sam Eggington couldn’t be more fitting. It will be a special fight for the fans.”

“Look, I’m a 147-pound fighter, Sam is a 154-pound fighter – but we’ve made it happen for the fans, and we will put on an amazing spectacle on May 2. But there’s only one winner, and that’s me.”

Eggington said, “Lee Cutler and Joe Pigford both picked me for the away corner. Different fighters, different venues. Same result incoming. Conah Walker, you are next.”

Walker vs Eggington undercard

In the co-feature, Bilal Fawaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles against Ryan Kelly (20-6-1, 8 KOs).

Nigerian-born, UK-based Fawaz, 37, is fresh off a majority decision victory over Ishmael Davis in February.

Birmingham’s Kelly, 32, defeated Elliot Eboigbe by points last November, bouncing back from losses against Caoimhin Agyarko and Kieron Conway in 2024.

The Walker vs Eggington undercard also includes:

Kieron Conway (23-4-1, 7 KOs) vs. Mark Jeffers (20-2, 7 KOs), super middleweight

Tiah Mai Ayton (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Stevi Levy (15-4, 2 KOs), super bantamweight

Junaid Bostan (10-1-1, 8 KOs) vs. TBA, super middleweight

Louie Ward (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, super featherweight

The full fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.