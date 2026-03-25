Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Conah Walker faces Sam Eggington in Wolverhampton, England in May

Conah Walker meets Sam Eggington in a catchweight bout at the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Conah Walker in the ring during his boxing match
Conah Walker during his bout against Pat McCormack at Salle des Étoiles, Monte Carlo, on December 6, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conah Walker faces Sam Eggington at the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England, on Saturday, May 2. The two fighters square off in a catchweight bout headlining a Matchroom card, live on DAZN.

Walker (17-3-1, 8 KOs) comes off a 12th-round knockout over Pat McCormack last December on the undercard of Masoud vs McGrail. With the victory, Wolverhampton’s 30-year-old claimed the vacant IBF Intercontinental welterweight title.

Advertisement

Eggington (36-9, 20 KOs) defeated Lee Cutler by ninth-round technical unanimous decision last April. With the win, the 32-year-old native of Smethwick, West Midlands, claimed the WBC International “Silver” super welterweight title.

“My dream is to fight for a world title,” Walker said. “That dream was so close to being a reality for this fight – but the next best thing was a homecoming in Wolverhampton.

“I’d like to thank my manager Sam Jones, Eddie Hearn, and Frank Smith for making it a reality. And the opponent in Sam Eggington couldn’t be more fitting. It will be a special fight for the fans.”

“Look, I’m a 147-pound fighter, Sam is a 154-pound fighter – but we’ve made it happen for the fans, and we will put on an amazing spectacle on May 2. But there’s only one winner, and that’s me.”

Eggington said, “Lee Cutler and Joe Pigford both picked me for the away corner. Different fighters, different venues. Same result incoming. Conah Walker, you are next.”

Walker vs Eggington undercard

In the co-feature, Bilal Fawaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles against Ryan Kelly (20-6-1, 8 KOs).

  • Nigerian-born, UK-based Fawaz, 37, is fresh off a majority decision victory over Ishmael Davis in February.
  • Birmingham’s Kelly, 32, defeated Elliot Eboigbe by points last November, bouncing back from losses against Caoimhin Agyarko and Kieron Conway in 2024.

The Walker vs Eggington undercard also includes:

  • Kieron Conway (23-4-1, 7 KOs) vs. Mark Jeffers (20-2, 7 KOs), super middleweight
  • Tiah Mai Ayton (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Stevi Levy (15-4, 2 KOs), super bantamweight
  • Junaid Bostan (10-1-1, 8 KOs) vs. TBA, super middleweight
  • Louie Ward (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, super featherweight

The full fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here