Cody Crowley ‘not medically cleared’ to fight Jaron Ennis in July

Cody Crowley forced to withdraw from Jaron Ennis fight in Philadelphia, PA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Cody Crowley withdraws from Jaron Ennis fight
Cody Crowley | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
The world title bout between Jaron Ennis and Cody Crowley is no go on July 13 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The Canadian challenger was forced to withdraw from the fight against local IBF welterweight champion due to retina issue.

Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) last fought in March 2023 in Las Vegas, when he took a majority decision against Abel Ramos. At the recent press conference for the now canceled bout against Jaron Ennis, the 31-year-old southpaw said he “had emergency double eye surgery”. In a recent post on social media, the Peterborough, Canada native revealed that although things were looking better he still did not meet the requirements of State Athletic Commission.

“I met with my eye surgeon, who performed double eye surgery on me in November 2023,” Cody Crowley wrote. “While I am pleased that my eyes continue to improve and heal, it still does not meet the minimum requirements set forth by the Pennsylvania Athletic Commission.”

“The repaired retina in my right eye is experiencing fluid accumulation, causing distortion in my vision. As a result, the surgeon has not medically cleared me to fight on July 13.”

“While I am devastated by this news, I have peace in my heart. A situation not in my control. Everything in my control, I’ve given 100% of myself to in preparation for this fight.”

“Over the next few days and weeks, my team and I are meeting with world class eye doctors and surgeons to explore my options, so I can have a more clear path to get back to world class boxing at a championship level.”

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) is expected to headline the homecoming event on July 13 against a replacement opponent. In his previous outing last July in Atlantic City, Philadelphia’s undefeated 26-year-old stopped Roiman Villa in the 10th round.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

