Claressa Shields faces Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in Detroit in July

Claressa Shields is back in the ring on July 27, when she faces Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout contested at 175 lbs. The event airs live on DAZN.

Two world title belts are stake. Joanisse brings to the ring her WBC heavyweight title. Plus, the vacant WBO light heavyweight title is up for grabs.

Unbeaten Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) moves up in weight and looks to become a four-division world champion. The Flint, Michigan native was last seen in action at the same venue last June, when she scored a unanimous decision against Maricela Cornejo. In her previous fight overall in February in Saudi Arabia, the 29-year-old defeated Kelsey DeSantis by split decision and returned to winning ways in MMA.

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist held boxing world titles at super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight. This includes a pair of the undisputed crowns at 160 lbs and 168 lbs. Going up against Joanisse, Shields looks to conquer her new weight class.

“The Queen of Boxing is back,” Claressa Shields said. “I’m so excited to return to the ring, especially after my MMA victory in February. I’m excited to bring another entertaining fight to Little Caesars Arena. Last time 12,000 fans filled the arena, and this time we’re going to lift the roof off the building! This is a significant and unique fight where I am moving up two weight classes against a very tough champion in my quest to become World Champion in my fourth weight division.”

“It’s an exciting time for women’s sports, and I thank DAZN for providing a global platform for women’s boxing. I plan to do what I do best: bring that GWOAT energy and continue putting women’s boxing on the map.”

Newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs) took the belt in March in Montreal, where she defeated Abril Argentina Vidal by split decision. Making her first title defense and debut in the U.S., the 28-year-old native of Saint-André-Avellin, Canada looks to retain her strap and pull an upset.

“Whether it’s Claressa or someone else, it doesn’t matter to me,” Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse said. “Challenges are part of my life, I’ve always faced them and that’s how it will always be.”

The bouts featured on the Shields vs Joanisse undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.