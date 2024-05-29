Subscribe
Christian Rodriguez vs Julian Erosa joins UFC Denver fight card

Featherweights Christian Rodriguez & Julian Erosa clash at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Barber

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Christian Rodriguez and Julian Erosa has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Barber on July 13 in Denver, Colorado. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at featherweight. The venue accommodating the event is to be determined.

Christian Rodriguez (11-1) is riding a four-fight winning streak. In his previous outing in March, the 26-year-old of Milwaukee, Wisconsin defeated Isaac Dulgarian by split decision.

34-year-old Julian Erosa (28-11) targets his second straight victory. The Seattle, Washington native submitted Ricardo Ramos in the first round also in March.

The Rodriguez vs Erosa clash was reported by the latter’s management, Iridium Sports Agency via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

In the UFC Denver main event, former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (12-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces Maycee Barber (14-2) of Greeley, Colorado. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at flyweight. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight
  • Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina, welterweight
  • Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan, middleweight
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

