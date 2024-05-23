Subscribe
Christian Mbilli expects ‘fast’ fight against ‘bruiser’ Mark Heffron

Christian Mbilli faces Mark Heffron live on ESPN+ from Shawinigan, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Christian Mbilli primed for Mark Heffron fight in Shawinigan, Canada
Christian Mbilli at the press conference ahead of his bout against Mark Heffron at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada on May 25, 2024 | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli squares off against British Mark Heffron on Saturday, May 25 at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Canada. The undefeated super middleweight brings to the ring his WBC Continental and WBA International titles. At the pre-fight press conference, the fighters went face to face for the first time.

Christian Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 29-year-old eliminated Rohan Murdock in six rounds last time out in January.

Mark Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his second win in a row. The 32-year-old stopped Serhii Ksendzov in the second round in February.

“Heffron’s a bruiser, I’m a bruiser, so it’s likely to go fast on Saturday,” Christian Mbilli said. “Don’t blink!”

Christian Mbilli and Mark Heffron
Christian Mbilli and Mark Heffron go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada on May 25, 2024 | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Christian Mbilli and Mark Heffron at the press conference
Christian Mbilli and Mark Heffron at the press conference ahead of their bout at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada on May 25, 2024 | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Among the bouts featured on the Mbilli vs Heffron undercard, Montreal-based heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov goes up against Miljan Rovcanin of Serbia. As well, Mehmet Unal of Turkiye and Rodolfo Gomez Jr of Mexico go head to head at light heavyweight. Plus, Wilkens Mathieu of Canada and Przemyslaw Gorgon of Poland clash at super middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

