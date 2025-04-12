BKFC 73 main event: Lorenzo Hunt out of Chris Camozzi rematch due to injury

The rematch between Chris Camozzi and Lorenzo Hunt no longer headlines BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy on April 26. The latter was forced to withdraw from the scheduled bout against the current cruiserweight champion due to injury.

Former two-division BKFC champion Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) of Elyria, Ohio, who won their first fight in September 2023 by split decision, suffered an injury in training. A replacement opponent taking on reigning 205-pound champion Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA, is expected to be named shortly.

“Unfortunately, Lorenzo Hunt sustained a training injury leading up to the April 26 world title fight with Chris Camozzi and will be unable to challenge for the world title,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “However, we will have an announcement shortly for a replacement to face Camozzi in the main event.”

BKFC 73 marks the debut of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Italy. The co-feature is a trilogy fight between Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England and Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs).

“BKFC Italy is one of the truly marquee events on our calendar, and we look forward to an epic night of bare-knuckle action at the Palazzo Wanny in Florence, our debut in Italy.”

Among other bouts featured on the BKFC 73 fight card, Nicole Schaefer (1-0, 1 KO) of Germany and newcomer Nadja Milijancevic of Serbia battle it out at bantamweight. The full lineup, including a new main event, is expected to be confirmed shortly.