Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 73 main event: Lorenzo Hunt out of Chris Camozzi rematch due to injury

Chris Camozzi is expected to face a replacement opponent in the new BKFC 73 main event in Florence, Italy

Bare KnuckleNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Lorenzo Hunt during the BKFC KnuckleMania 4 weigh-in
Lorenzo Hunt at the KnuckleMania IV weigh-in on April 26, 2024, ahead of his bout against Mick Terrill at the Peacock Theater at LA Live, Los Angeles, CA | BKFC

The rematch between Chris Camozzi and Lorenzo Hunt no longer headlines BKFC 73 at Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy on April 26. The latter was forced to withdraw from the scheduled bout against the current cruiserweight champion due to injury.

Former two-division BKFC champion Hunt (11-2, 9 KOs) of Elyria, Ohio, who won their first fight in September 2023 by split decision, suffered an injury in training. A replacement opponent taking on reigning 205-pound champion Camozzi (3-1, 3 KOs) of Alameda, CA, is expected to be named shortly.

“Unfortunately, Lorenzo Hunt sustained a training injury leading up to the April 26 world title fight with Chris Camozzi and will be unable to challenge for the world title,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “However, we will have an announcement shortly for a replacement to face Camozzi in the main event.”

BKFC 73 marks the debut of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Italy. The co-feature is a trilogy fight between Rico Franco (9-3, 7 KOs) of England and Liverpool-based Irishman Jimmy Sweeney (19-4, 13 KOs).

“BKFC Italy is one of the truly marquee events on our calendar, and we look forward to an epic night of bare-knuckle action at the Palazzo Wanny in Florence, our debut in Italy.”

Among other bouts featured on the BKFC 73 fight card, Nicole Schaefer (1-0, 1 KO) of Germany and newcomer Nadja Milijancevic of Serbia battle it out at bantamweight. The full lineup, including a new main event, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.