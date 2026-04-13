Chris Billam-Smith signs multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing

British former world champion Chris Billam-Smith has signed a multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing, the promotion announced on Monday. The promotional debut date for the former WBO champion is expected to be announced shortly.

Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision over Brandon Glanton. With the victory, the 35-year-old Epsom, Surrey native bounced back from his loss to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in a championship unification bout in November 2024.

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Billam-Smith’s Zuffa Boxing fights will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

“I’m really excited by this opportunity to work with Zuffa and Sky Sports,” Billam-Smith said. “When two powerhouses in the world of entertainment come together like this, you know it will be a success, and you want to be a part of that. This move is about proving I am the best in the world. I can’t wait to get back in the ring, headlining shows, live on Sky Sports.”

Chris Billam-Smith joins the likes of former title challenger Edgar Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) and world champion Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs), who have also recently signed with Zuffa Boxing.