Jake Paul vs Tank Davis undercard: Scotney faces Flores, Valle meets Bustillos

Five fights were confirmed on Tuesday for the undercard of Jake Paul vs Gervonta “Tank” Davis, including Ellie Scotney vs Mayelli Flores and Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos. The event takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami on November 14. Both matchups are scheduled as the free prelims, leading into the live action on Netflix.

Ellie Scotney (11-0) and Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) clash for the undisputed super bantamweight title. Scotney of the UK brings her IBF, WBC, and WBO belts to the ring, while Mexico’s Flores puts her WBA title on the line.

27-year-old Scotney unified the three belts in July, defeating Yamileth Mercado by unanimous decision to retain her IBF and WBO titles and claim the WBC strap. 33-year-old Flores became the new WBA champion in May, dethroning Nazarena Romero by split decision.

Nicaraguan-born, Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) defends her WBC strawweight title. The 33-year-old three-division champion last fought in May, winning a split decision against Marlen Esparza.

Las Vegas native Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs) makes her first attempt to become a champion. The 25-year-old challenger last fought in February, stopping Tamara Elisabeth Demarco in the seventh round.

Also on the prelims, Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN faces Cesar Francis (14-2, 9 KOs) of Panama in an eight-round welterweight bout.

In the main event, Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on Baltimore’s reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) in a 195-pound exhibition matchup.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada.

Also on the main card, Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD defends his WBA super lightweight title against Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) of Japan.

Additional bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.