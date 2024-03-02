Subscribe
Chase Hooper vs Viacheslav Borshchev joins UFC St. Louis in May

Chase Hooper faces Viacheslav Borshchev at lightweight on UFC Fight Night in St. Louis

By Parviz Iskenderov
American lightweight Chase Hooper is reportedly set for his next fight against Viacheslav Borshchev. The pair squares off at UFC Fight Night live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, May 11.

Chase Hooper (13-3-1) won his previous bout last November by submission in the first round against Jordan Leavitt. Last May, the 24-year-old native of Enumclaw, Washington earned a unanimous decision against Nick Fiore.

Viacheslav Borshchev (7-3-1) fought Nazim Sadykhov to a majority draw also last November. Last May, the Sacramento, California-based 32-year-old stopped Maheshate Hayisaer in the second round.

The fight was reported by MMA Junkie.

Among the previously announced bouts for the event, Terrance McKinney faces Esteban Ribovics at lightweight and Charles Johnson takes on Jake Hadley at flyweight. With the addition of Hooper vs Borshchev, the current lineup looks as the following:

  • Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley, flyweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight
  • Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
  • Tecia Torres vs. Tabatha Ricci, women’s strawweight
  • Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

