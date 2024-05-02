Canelo vs Munguia PPV undercard final pre-fight press conference video

Ahead of their title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4, the fighters battling it out on the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia PPV undercard host the final pre-fight press conference. The athletes preview their respective matchups and go face to face.

In the co-feature on the card, San Antonio’s interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) defends his title against Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the card, Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas defends his interim WBC featherweight strap against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. Plus, Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight belt against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela.

Headlining the PPV action on Cinco de Mayo weekend, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his title against undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) in the all-Mexican clash.