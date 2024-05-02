Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo vs Munguia PPV undercard final pre-fight press conference video

Mario Barrios, Fabian Andres Maidana, Brandon Figueroa, Jessie Magdaleno, Eimantas Stanionis & Gabriel Maestre preview their bouts

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Ahead of their title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4, the fighters battling it out on the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia PPV undercard host the final pre-fight press conference. The athletes preview their respective matchups and go face to face.

In the co-feature on the card, San Antonio’s interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) defends his title against Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina. Also on the card, Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas defends his interim WBC featherweight strap against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. Plus, Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight belt against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela.

Headlining the PPV action on Cinco de Mayo weekend, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his title against undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) in the all-Mexican clash.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.