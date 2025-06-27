Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo vs Crawford: Las Vegas press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford round out the three-city press tour in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford host the final stop of a three-city press tour. The boxing champions promote their upcoming bout scheduled for September 13, live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The third leg of the press tour takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, following two media events in Riyadh and New York. The fighters preview their bout and come face-to-face.

Mexico’s two-time undisputed super middleweight champion “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) puts his 168-pound title on the line for the first time during his second reign. Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE looks to become a three-weight undisputed champion, having previously unified all major titles at 140 lbs and 147 lbs.

The Canelo vs Crawford press conference in Las Vegas starts at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.