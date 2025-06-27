Canelo vs Crawford: Las Vegas press conference

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford host the final stop of a three-city press tour. The boxing champions promote their upcoming bout scheduled for September 13, live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The third leg of the press tour takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, following two media events in Riyadh and New York. The fighters preview their bout and come face-to-face.

Mexico’s two-time undisputed super middleweight champion “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) puts his 168-pound title on the line for the first time during his second reign. Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE looks to become a three-weight undisputed champion, having previously unified all major titles at 140 lbs and 147 lbs.

The Canelo vs Crawford press conference in Las Vegas starts at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.