Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia start time, how to watch, PPV price, undercard

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jaime Munguia battle it out in the main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The contest features the undisputed super middleweight champion up against fellow Mexican and former world champion. The highly anticipated showdown highlights Cinco de Mayo weekend. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his unified WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO 168 lbs belts. The 33-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes his first ring appearance for 2024.

Tijuana’s 27-year-old Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time this year. The undefeated former WBO super welterweight titleholder looks to become world champion in his second weight division.

Canelo is 5′ 8″ (173 cm) with 70.5″ (179 cm) reach. Munguia is 6′ 0″ (183 cm) with 72″ (183 cm) reach. Both fighters fight from an orthodox stance.

Who is fighting on Canelo vs Munguia PPV undercard?

In the co-main event, Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas defends interim WBC welterweight title against Argentina’s Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the Canelo vs Munguia undercard, a 12-round featherweight bout between Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and Las Vegas’ former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs). Figueroa brings to the ring his interim WBC belt.

In the PPV opener, Lithuania’s WBA welterweight titleholder Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) defends his strap against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela. The contest is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

When does Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia start in the USA?

In the U.S., Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia airs live stream on Prime Video, PPV.com and DAZN PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The PPV cost on Prime Video is $89.95. An Amazon account is required. Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership is not required.

The cost on PPV.com is $89.99 plus applicable taxes and service fee. A subscription is not required.

The DAZN PPV price is $89.99 added to a DAZN subscription. The subscription costs $19.99 per month on a 12-month contract (first month free) or $29.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month free).

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

When does Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia start in the UK?

In the UK, Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia airs live stream on DAZN PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 1 am BST.

The DAZN PPV price is £19.99 added to a DAZN subscription. The subscription costs £14.99 per month on a 12-month contract (first month free) or £24.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month free).

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 am BST.

The preliminary card starts at 11 pm BST on Saturday, May 4.

When does Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia start in Australia?

In Australia, Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia airs live stream on DAZN PPV and Kayo PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 5 at 10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8 am AWST.

The DAZN PPV price is $69.99 added to a DAZN subscription. The subscription costs $13.99 per month on a 12-month contract (first month free) or $21.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month free).

The PPV cost on Kayo is $69.95. A Kayo subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

Canelo vs Munguia time in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart is scheduled for 10 am AEST. In Adelaide and Darwin, the start time is 9:30 am ACST. The PPV action in Perth begins at 8 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1 pm AEST / 12:30 pm ACST / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST / 7:30 am ACST / 6 am AWST.

How to stream Canelo vs Munguia in other countries?

Boxing fans in other countries can stream Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live on DAZN PPV and DAZN. Date, time and PPV cost vary by location.

Who is fighting on Canelo vs Munguia prelims?

Among the Canelo vs Munguia free prelims on Prime Video, Jesus Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona goes up against Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Plus, Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey takes on Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles. The matchups is also scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Among the non-televised prelims, Damien Vazquez (17-3-1, 10 KOs) of Thornton, Colorado and Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero (27-0-1, 15 KOs) go head to head in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (28-3-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico and Jose Angulo (16-8, 9 KOs) of Ecuador clash in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

In an eight-rounder at super middleweight, Cuban William Scull (21-0, 9 KOs) squares off against Sean Hemphill (16-1, 10 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana. A pair of six-round bouts at lightweight features San Diego’s Jabin Chollet (9-0, 7 KOs) up against Julian Bridges (4-0, 2 KOs) of Antioch, California and Adrian Torres (7-0, 6 KOs) versus LA-based Armenian Arsen Poghosyan (3-1-1, 2 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

Full fight card

The current Canelo vs Munguia fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF titles

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Andres Maidana, 12 rounds, welterweight – Barrios’ interim WBC title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Figueroa’s interim WBC title

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre, 12 rounds, welterweight – Stanionis’ WBA title

Prelims

Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz, 10 rounds, welterweight

Non-televised undercard