Brian Kelleher vs Cody Gibson set for UFC Vegas 94 card in July

The bout between Brian Kelleher and Cody Gibson joins the UFC Fight Night card on July 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 94. The pair squares off at bantamweight.

Kelleher (24-15) looks to return to winning ways, after suffering three defeats in a row. In his previous outing last December, the 37-year-old was stopped by Cody Garbrandt in the first round. In 2022, the Selden, New York native lost two fights via first-round submission against Mario Bautista and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Gibson (19-10) also looks to get back in the win column. The 36-year-old native of Blackwell, Oklahoma lost two fights by unanimous decision against Miles Johns in March and Brad Katona last August.

Kelleher announced the bout via post on X, stating “I’m fighting Cody Gibson July 20. BOOM”. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

In addition, as reported by Sherdog, the featherweight bout between Hyder Amil and Jeong Yeong Lee has been also scheduled for the event. Among other recently announced matchups, Kurt Holobaugh and Kaynan Kruschewsky go head to head at lightweight.

The current UFC Vegas 94 lineup looks as the following: