Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia post-fight press conference video

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia post-fight press conference follows their highly anticipated bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The pair battles it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Canelo defends his 168-pound crown for the fourth time. Munguia fights for the world title in his second weight class. The all-Mexican clash highlights Cinco de Mayo weekend.

In the co-feature, San Antonio’s interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios defends his title against Fabian Andres Maidana of Argentina. Also on the card, Brandon Figueroa of Weslaco, Texas defends his interim WBC featherweight strap against fellow-American Jessie Magdaleno of Las Vegas. Plus, Lithuania’s Eimantas Stanionis defends his WBA welterweight title against Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela.