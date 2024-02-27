Canelo Alvarez to face Jaime Munguia in May in Las Vegas

The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is reportedly a go for Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. The undisputed super middleweight champion has picked his next opponent for the all-Mexican showdown live on Saturday, May 4.

Alvarez reportedly parted ways with Premier Boxing Champions despite that only one fight was fought out of the signed three-fight deal. According to previous reports, PBC favored Munguia as Canelo’s next opponent instead of Jermall Charlo. Now, it appears that Munguia fight is on the table, but with a different promoter.

According to ESPN, Matchroom Boxing offered Canelo to face either Edgar Berlanga or Jaime Munguia. The choice fell on the latter.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York is fresh off the win by TKO in the sixth round against Padraig McCrory this past weekend in Orlando. Tijuana’s undefeated Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) stopped Canelo’s former challenger John Ryder in the ninth round in January in Phoenix.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jermell Charlo last September in Las Vegas.

The Canelo vs Munguia showdown is expected to be confirmed shortly.