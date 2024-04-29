Full fight video: Canelo Alvarez drops Jermell Charlo en route to victory by decision

Canelo Alvarez makes his 2024 ring debut against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The squares off on the top of PPV card highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

In his previous outing last September, Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against the then undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs). Battling it out at the same venue, the Mexican star defeated his opponent of Lafayette, Louisiana by unanimous decision, securing a knockdown in the seventh round along the way.

In his next fight, Canelo Alvarez makes the fourth defense of his 168 lbs belts. The 33-year-old Guadalajara, Jalisco native faces Tijuana’s undefeated 27-year-old former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs).