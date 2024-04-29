Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Full fight video: Canelo Alvarez drops Jermell Charlo en route to victory by decision

Canelo Alvarez faces Jaime Munguia on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Canelo Alvarez makes his 2024 ring debut against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The squares off on the top of PPV card highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

In his previous outing last September, Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against the then undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs). Battling it out at the same venue, the Mexican star defeated his opponent of Lafayette, Louisiana by unanimous decision, securing a knockdown in the seventh round along the way.

In his next fight, Canelo Alvarez makes the fourth defense of his 168 lbs belts. The 33-year-old Guadalajara, Jalisco native faces Tijuana’s undefeated 27-year-old former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs).

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.