Calvin Kattar vs Kyle Nelson set for UFC card in September

Calvin Kattar & Kyle Nelson clash at featherweight

By Parviz Iskenderov
The featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Kyle Nelson has been reportedly set for the UFC event on September 7. The venue accommodating the fight card is yet to be determined.

No. 9 Calvin Kattar (23-8) lost three fights in a row. In his previous outing in April at UFC 300, the 36-year-old native of Methuen, MA dropped a split decision against Aljamain Sterling.

33-year-old Kyle Nelson (16-5-1) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The Huntsville, Canada native stopped Bill Algeo in the first round last time out in March.

The Kattar vs Nelson bout was reported by MMA Junkie. The promotion is yet to confirm the event date, as well as the matchup.

