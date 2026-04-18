SD Fight Night live results: Julius ‘JuJu’ Ballo beats Roman Reyes

SD Fight Night: Family Business airs live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on Saturday, April 18. The card is headlined by a double main event featuring San Diego cousins Julius “JuJu” Ballo and Jonny Mansour in separate bouts.

Ballo (2-0) takes on Roman Reyes (6-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round lightweight contest. Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) faces William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight matchup.

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Also on the card are a pair of six-round bouts, as Daniel Morales (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Alejandro Garcia Quintana (6-0-1, 5 KOs) at welterweight, and Angel Munoz (8-2, 6 KOs) battles Cruz Becerra Monteon (3-1, 1 KO) at super welterweight.

The previously announced super lightweight bout between Jose Chollet (6-2, 4 KOs) and Jose Cruz (2-3, 1 KO) has been canceled. A change on the card sees Brandon Mendoza (6-11, 6 KOs) replacing Lester Brown (5-4-3, 3 KOs) to face John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs) in a welterweight bout.

SD Fight Night results

Julius Ballo def. Roman Reyes by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Jonny Mansour def. William King by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Daniel Morales def. Alejandro Garcia Quintana by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Angel Munoz def. Cruz Becerra Monteon by unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 58-55)

Pedro Angel Cruz def. Angel Juan Estrada by KO (R1, 2:01)

Richard Fernandez Jr. def. Sugary Montales by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 59-55)

Kyle Erwin def. Jose Marrufo by KO (R5, 2:08)

Isaac Anguiano def. Jose Negrete by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

John Ornelas def. Brandon Mendoza by KO (R1, 2:58)

Angel Ramirez def. Jose Antonio Sosa Reyna by TKO (R1, 2:30)

Franklin Garcia def. Rahmel McKinley by KO (R1, 2:19)

SD Fight Night live blog April 19, 2026 2:00 AM EDT Julius Ballo defeats Roman Reyes by decision Julius Ballo (3-0) defeats Roman Reyes (6-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round lightweight bout. All three judges scored it 60-54. Referee Thomas Taylor raises Julius Ballo's hand in victory over Roman Reyes at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 19, 2026 1:29 AM EDT Julius Ballo Makes His Ring Walk Julius “JuJu” Ballo makes his ring walk to face Roman Reyes in tonight’s main event. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight. April 19, 2026 1:10 AM EDT Jonny Mansour defeats William King by decision Jonny Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) defeats William King (6-4-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round lightweight bout. All three judges scored it 80-72. Jonny Mansour lands a jab during his bout against William King at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 19, 2026 12:51 AM EDT Jonny Mansour Make His Ring Walk Jonny Mansour makes his ring walk to face William King in an eight-round lightweight co-feature bout. April 19, 2026 12:31 AM EDT Daniel Morales defeats Alejandro Garcia by decision Daniel Morales (9-0, 5 KOs) defeats Alejandro Garcia Quintana (6-1-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54. April 19, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Angel Munoz defeats Cruz Becerra Monteon by decision Angel Munoz (9-2, 6 KOs) defeats Cruz Becerra Monteon (3-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After six rounds, the judges scored the fight 57-56, 57-56, and 58-55. April 18, 2026 11:39 PM EDT Pedro Angel Cruz KOs Angel Juan Estrada in first round Pedro Angel Cruz (6-6, 4 KOs) defeats Angel Juan Estrada (12-2-1, 9 KOs) by first-round KO at super lightweight. The referee raises Pedro Angel Cruz's hand in victory over Angel Juan Estrada at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 18, 2026 11:03 PM EDT Richard Fernandez Jr. defeats Sugary Montales by decision Richard Fernandez Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) defeats Sugary Montales (6-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round super bantamweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 59-55. Sugary Montales and Richard Fernandez Jr. exchange punches during their bout at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 18, 2026 10:23 PM EDT Kyle Erwin KOs Jose Marrufo in fifth round Kyle Erwin (11-3, 6 KOs) defeats Jose Marrufo (15-20-2, 2 KOs) by fifth-round KO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 2:41 of the round. Kyle Erwin lands a punch during his bout against Jose Marrufo at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 18, 2026 9:56 PM EDT Isaac Anguiano defeats Jose Negrete by unanimous decision Isaac Anguiano (11-1-1, 4 KOs) defeats Jose Negrete (4-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round bantamweight bout. Isaac Anguiano lands a punch during his bout against Jose Negrete at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 18, 2026 9:26 PM EDT John Ornelas stops Brandon Mendoza in first round John Ornelas (6-2-1, 3 KOs) defeats Brandon Mendoza (6-12, 6 KOs) by first-round knockout at welterweight. Referee Tom Taylor raises John Ornelas's hand in victory over Brandon Mendoza at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 18, 2026 9:15 PM EDT Angel Ramirez TKOs Jose Sosa in first round Angel Ramirez (1-0, 1 TKO) defeats Jose Antonio Sosa Reyna (1-1) by first-round KO as the lightweight bout is stopped due to bleeding. Referee Tom Taylor raises Angel Ramirez's hand in victory over Jose Antonio Sosa Reyna at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 18, 2026 8:44 PM EDT Franklin Garcia stops Rahmel McKinley in first round In the event opener, Franklin Garcia (2-0, 2 KOs) defeats Rahmel McKinley (1-3) by first-round KO at welterweight. On his way to victory, Garcia scored two knockdowns. Franklin Garcia poses in the ring after his first-round KO victory over Rahmel McKinley at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / SD Fight Night April 18, 2026 8:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time SD Fight Night: Family Business airs live on pay-per-view across multiple platforms, including Bash.TV, PPV.com, and Fubo, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. The action at Frontwave Arena begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. William King and Jonny Mansour during the weigh-in on April 17, 2026, in Oceanside, CA. Photo by Richard De La Cruz / 35 RAW | SD Fight Night