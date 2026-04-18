SD Fight Night live results: Julius ‘JuJu’ Ballo beats Roman Reyes

SD Fight Night: Family Business airs live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on Saturday, April 18. The card is headlined by a double main event featuring San Diego cousins Julius “JuJu” Ballo and Jonny Mansour in separate bouts.
Ballo (2-0) takes on Roman Reyes (6-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round lightweight contest. Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) faces William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight matchup.
Also on the card are a pair of six-round bouts, as Daniel Morales (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Alejandro Garcia Quintana (6-0-1, 5 KOs) at welterweight, and Angel Munoz (8-2, 6 KOs) battles Cruz Becerra Monteon (3-1, 1 KO) at super welterweight.
The previously announced super lightweight bout between Jose Chollet (6-2, 4 KOs) and Jose Cruz (2-3, 1 KO) has been canceled. A change on the card sees Brandon Mendoza (6-11, 6 KOs) replacing Lester Brown (5-4-3, 3 KOs) to face John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs) in a welterweight bout.
SD Fight Night results
- Julius Ballo def. Roman Reyes by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
- Jonny Mansour def. William King by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
- Daniel Morales def. Alejandro Garcia Quintana by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
- Angel Munoz def. Cruz Becerra Monteon by unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 58-55)
- Pedro Angel Cruz def. Angel Juan Estrada by KO (R1, 2:01)
- Richard Fernandez Jr. def. Sugary Montales by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 59-55)
- Kyle Erwin def. Jose Marrufo by KO (R5, 2:08)
- Isaac Anguiano def. Jose Negrete by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
- John Ornelas def. Brandon Mendoza by KO (R1, 2:58)
- Angel Ramirez def. Jose Antonio Sosa Reyna by TKO (R1, 2:30)
- Franklin Garcia def. Rahmel McKinley by KO (R1, 2:19)
SD Fight Night live blog
Julius Ballo defeats Roman Reyes by decision
Julius Ballo (3-0) defeats Roman Reyes (6-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round lightweight bout. All three judges scored it 60-54.
Julius Ballo Makes His Ring Walk
Julius “JuJu” Ballo makes his ring walk to face Roman Reyes in tonight’s main event. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.
Jonny Mansour defeats William King by decision
Jonny Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) defeats William King (6-4-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round lightweight bout. All three judges scored it 80-72.
Jonny Mansour Make His Ring Walk
Jonny Mansour makes his ring walk to face William King in an eight-round lightweight co-feature bout.
Daniel Morales defeats Alejandro Garcia by decision
Daniel Morales (9-0, 5 KOs) defeats Alejandro Garcia Quintana (6-1-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54.
Angel Munoz defeats Cruz Becerra Monteon by decision
Angel Munoz (9-2, 6 KOs) defeats Cruz Becerra Monteon (3-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After six rounds, the judges scored the fight 57-56, 57-56, and 58-55.
Pedro Angel Cruz KOs Angel Juan Estrada in first round
Pedro Angel Cruz (6-6, 4 KOs) defeats Angel Juan Estrada (12-2-1, 9 KOs) by first-round KO at super lightweight.
Richard Fernandez Jr. defeats Sugary Montales by decision
Richard Fernandez Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) defeats Sugary Montales (6-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round super bantamweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 59-55.
Kyle Erwin KOs Jose Marrufo in fifth round
Kyle Erwin (11-3, 6 KOs) defeats Jose Marrufo (15-20-2, 2 KOs) by fifth-round KO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 2:41 of the round.
Isaac Anguiano defeats Jose Negrete by unanimous decision
Isaac Anguiano (11-1-1, 4 KOs) defeats Jose Negrete (4-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round bantamweight bout.
John Ornelas stops Brandon Mendoza in first round
John Ornelas (6-2-1, 3 KOs) defeats Brandon Mendoza (6-12, 6 KOs) by first-round knockout at welterweight.
Angel Ramirez TKOs Jose Sosa in first round
Angel Ramirez (1-0, 1 TKO) defeats Jose Antonio Sosa Reyna (1-1) by first-round KO as the lightweight bout is stopped due to bleeding.
Franklin Garcia stops Rahmel McKinley in first round
In the event opener, Franklin Garcia (2-0, 2 KOs) defeats Rahmel McKinley (1-3) by first-round KO at welterweight. On his way to victory, Garcia scored two knockdowns.
How to watch and start time
SD Fight Night: Family Business airs live on pay-per-view across multiple platforms, including Bash.TV, PPV.com, and Fubo, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. The action at Frontwave Arena begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Awesome fight Ju Ju from Ryan’s mom.