Brandon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno joins Canelo-Munguia PPV undercard

Brandon Figueroa is set for his next fight against Jessie Magdaleno at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The bout, pitting two former world champions, is featured on the card headlined by Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Former WBC and WBA super bantamweight champion Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) makes the first defense of his interim WBC featherweight title. The 27-year-old native of Weslaco, Texas claimed the belt last March, when he defeated Mark Magsayo by unanimous decision and secured his second win in a row.

“I’ve been staying ready, just patiently waiting for my opportunity, and now I can’t wait to get back in the ring on May 4,” Brandon Figueroa said. “Magdaleno is a great fighter and he’s a former world champion for a reason. I know I have to be at my best. I’m just hungry to get back into the ring and keep boxing exciting with my fights and my fighting style.”

Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) looks to get back in the win column. The 32-year-old southpaw got his four-fight winning streak snapped last March, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Raymond Ford. Earlier in his career, the Las Vegas native held the WBO super bantamweight title.

“This fight is everything for me,” Jessie Magdaleno said. “There are people who think I’m an underdog against Figueroa. But I’d remind those people of one thing…I was an underdog when I became world champion for the first time, and I’m ready to do it again. On May 4 you will hear ‘and the new!'”

On the top of fight card, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight title against undefeated fellow-Mexican Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs). In the co-feature, Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas defends his interim WBC welterweight title against Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina. In the PPV opener, undefeated Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Lithuania defends his WBA welterweight title against unbeaten Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela.