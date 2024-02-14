Subscribe
HomeUFC

Brad Riddell out of Thiago Moises fight at UFC Vegas 88

Brad Riddell's Octagon return in March canceled for undisclosed reasons

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
Brad Riddell withdraws from Thiago Moises fight at UFC Vegas 88
Brad Riddell | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

New Zealand lightweight Brad Riddell no longer makes his Octagon return against Brazilian mixed martial artist Thiago Moises. The pair was expected to battle it out at UFC Vegas 88 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

Riddell (10-4) last fought in November 2022, when he was submitted by Renato Moicano in the first round and suffered his third straight defeat. The 32-year-old’s most recent win was recorded in June 2021, when he beat Drew Dober by unanimous decision.

Thiago Moises (17-7) was in action last September, when he was stopped by Benoit Saint-Denis in the second round. Prior to that, the 28-year-old won two fights by submission against Melquizael Costa and Christos Giagos.

As reported by MMA Junkie citing two people with knowledge of the change, Brad Riddell was out for undisclosed reasons. The promotion is yet to confirm the news and whether Thiago Moises remains on the card facing a replacement opponent.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 88, Tai Tuivasa of Australia faces Marcin Tybura of Poland at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Australian featherweight Joshua Culibao takes on the promotional newcomer Danny Silva of Santa Ana, California.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.