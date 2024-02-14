Brad Riddell out of Thiago Moises fight at UFC Vegas 88

New Zealand lightweight Brad Riddell no longer makes his Octagon return against Brazilian mixed martial artist Thiago Moises. The pair was expected to battle it out at UFC Vegas 88 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

Riddell (10-4) last fought in November 2022, when he was submitted by Renato Moicano in the first round and suffered his third straight defeat. The 32-year-old’s most recent win was recorded in June 2021, when he beat Drew Dober by unanimous decision.

Thiago Moises (17-7) was in action last September, when he was stopped by Benoit Saint-Denis in the second round. Prior to that, the 28-year-old won two fights by submission against Melquizael Costa and Christos Giagos.

As reported by MMA Junkie citing two people with knowledge of the change, Brad Riddell was out for undisclosed reasons. The promotion is yet to confirm the news and whether Thiago Moises remains on the card facing a replacement opponent.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 88, Tai Tuivasa of Australia faces Marcin Tybura of Poland at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Australian featherweight Joshua Culibao takes on the promotional newcomer Danny Silva of Santa Ana, California.