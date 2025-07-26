Subscribe
Live results: Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia for vacant title at MSG

Xander Zayas faces Jorge Garcia Perez for the vacant WBO super welterweight title, live from The Theater at MSG in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York
Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez come face-to-face at the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez square off on Saturday, July 26, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The two fighters battle it out for the vacant WBO title at super welterweight.

Unbeaten 22-year-old Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico makes his first attempt to become champion. Mexico’s 28-year-old Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) looks to claim one of four major belts, previously earning the IBO strap. The WBO 154-pound title became vacant after Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) relinquished the belt ahead of his rematch with Tim Tszyu.

In the 12-round co-feature, Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY faces Mateus Heita (14-0, 9 KOs) of Namibia for the interim WBC featherweight title. In the eight-round main card opener, Emiliano Vargas (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oxnard, CA meets Ecuador’s Alexander Espinoza (20-3-1, 9 KOs) at super lightweight.

Among the Zayas vs Garcia undercard bouts, Rohan Polanco (16-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Quinton Randall (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Polanco puts his WBO Intercontinental title on the line.

Zayas vs Garcia live blog

Zayas vs Garcia: How to watch and start time

Zayas vs Garcia airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Zayas vs Garcia results

Get Zayas vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia Perez
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall
  • Juanmita Lopez De Jesus vs. Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez
  • Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda
  • Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios
  • Julius Ballo vs. Brandan Ayala
