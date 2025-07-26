Live results: Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia for vacant title at MSG

Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez square off on Saturday, July 26, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The two fighters battle it out for the vacant WBO title at super welterweight.

Unbeaten 22-year-old Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico makes his first attempt to become champion. Mexico’s 28-year-old Garcia (33-4, 26 KOs) looks to claim one of four major belts, previously earning the IBO strap. The WBO 154-pound title became vacant after Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) relinquished the belt ahead of his rematch with Tim Tszyu.

In the 12-round co-feature, Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY faces Mateus Heita (14-0, 9 KOs) of Namibia for the interim WBC featherweight title. In the eight-round main card opener, Emiliano Vargas (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oxnard, CA meets Ecuador’s Alexander Espinoza (20-3-1, 9 KOs) at super lightweight.

Among the Zayas vs Garcia undercard bouts, Rohan Polanco (16-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Quinton Randall (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Polanco puts his WBO Intercontinental title on the line.

Zayas vs Garcia airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

