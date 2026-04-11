Live results: Tyson Fury beats Arslanbek Makhmudov by decision – Video

Tyson Fury makes his return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday, April 11, live on Netflix from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight. The event is titled “Clash of the Giants.”
British former world champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in 16 months, aiming to rebound from two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) targets his third straight victory, having defeated David Allen and Ricardo Brown last year.
At the weigh-in conducted a day before the fight, Fury came in at 267.9 lbs, while Makhmudov was 264.9 lbs. Fury is 37 years old, stands 6′ 9″ (206 cm) tall with an 85″ (216 cm) reach, while Makhmudov, 36, stands 6′ 5½” (197 cm) tall with a 76″ (194 cm) reach.
The co-feature is a super welterweight bout between British contender Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) and New Orleans’ former two-time world champion Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs).
On the Fury vs. Makhmudov undercard, Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against former world title challenger Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs).
The telecast opener is a heavyweight showdown between British Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs) and Australia’s former interim title challenger Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs).
Fury vs Makhmudov results
Main card
- Tyson Fury def. Arslanbek Makhmudov by unanimous decision (119-109, 120-108, 120-108) | Watch video
- Conor Benn def. Regis Prograis by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 98-92) | Watch video
- Richard Riakporhe def. Jeamie Tshikeva by TKO (R5, 2:12) | Watch video
- Justis Huni def. Frazer Clarke by majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95) | Watch video
Prelims
- Pawel August def. Simon Zachenhuber by points (58-56)
- Breyon Gorham def. Eduardo Costa by TKO (R5, 1:51)
- Mikie Tallon def. Leandro Jose Blanc by KO (R1, 2:53)
- Felix Cash def. Liam O’Hare by TKO (R2, 0:22)
- Sultan Almohammed def. Hector Avila Lozano by TKO (R3, 2:46)
- Elliot Whale def. Tom Hill by TKO (R4, 2:39)
Fury vs Makhmudov live blog
Video: Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua
Following his victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua for an all-British showdown.
Tyson Fury defeats Arslanbek Makhmudov in succesful ring return
Tyson Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) defeats Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-3, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at heavyweight, the judges scored the fight 119-109, 120-108, and 120-108.
With the victory, British former WBC heavyweight champion Fury makes a successful return to the ring, bouncing back from two losses against Oleksandr Usyk. Makhmudov sees his two-fight winning streak snapped.
Tyson Fury Ring Walk
Tyson Fury is officially back in action as he makes his ring walk for his bout against Arslanbek Makhmudov.
Main Event: Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov
It’s time for the main event, featuring Tyson Fury making his ring return against Arslanbek Makhmudov. The heavyweight bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
British former WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since December 2024, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch, suffering his second consecutive loss.
Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) comes off two straight wins, having defeated David Allen and Ricardo Brown last year.
Conor Benn defeats Regis Prograis by decision
Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) defeats Regis Prograis (30-4, 24 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 98-92.
Fury Comes Next
The ring return of Tyson Fury against Arslanbek Makhmudov is coming up next.
Video: Benn vs Prograis
Watch the action as Conor Benn and Regis Prograis trade punches in the co-feature.
Video: Richard Riakporhe Dominates Jeamie Tshikeva
Here’s a clip from the British heavyweight title clash as Richard Riakporhe dominates Jeamie Tshikeva to become the new champion.
Video: Huni lands vs Clarke
Here’s a clip from the Justis Huni vs Frazer Clarke showdown, as Huni lands punches.
Benn vs Prograis Fight Underway
The co-feature bout between Conor Benn and Regis Prograis is underway.
Co-feature: Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis
The co-feature bout is up next, pitting British contender Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) against New Orleans’ former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs).
The bout, originally announced at welterweight, which has a 147 lbs limit, is scheduled for 10 rounds and contested at super welterweight (154 lbs), as Benn weighed in at 149.5 lbs, while Prograis showed 148.1 lbs.
Benn returns after taking revenge on Chris Eubank Jr last November. Prograis scored a decision over Joseph Diaz last August, bouncing back from defeats against Jack Catterall and Devin Haney.
Richard Riakporhe TKOs Jeamie TKV in fifth roudn to claim British title
Richard Riakporhe (20-1, 16 KOs) defeats Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-3, 5 KOs) by fifth-round TKO to claim the British heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 2:12 of the round.
On his way to victory, Riakporhe sent Tshikeva down in the fifth round. Tshikeva was also deducted a point in the fourth round for use of the head.
Tshikeva vs Riakporhe Fight Underway
The British heavyweight title fight between defending champion Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) and challenger Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs) is underway.
Next Up: Jeamie TKV vs Richard Riakporhe
Up next, Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against former world title challenger Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Tshikeva makes the first defence of his belt after defeating Frazer Clarke by split decision for the vacant title last November. Riakporhe is aiming for his third straight win since dropping a unanimous decision to Chris Billam-Smith in mid-2024 in his bid to land the WBO cruiserweight strap.
Justis Huni defeats Frazer Clarke by decision
Justis Huni (13-1, 7 KOs) defeats Frazer Clarke (9-3-1, 7 KOs) by majority decision at heavyweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95.
Clarke vs Huni Fight Underway
The heavyweight bout between Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni is underway.
Legal Drama Before Huni vs Clarke Fight
Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported on social media just over an hour before the Huni vs Clarke fight that Matchroom Boxing sent a legal letter to Goldstar Promotions and Tasman Fighters, claiming it still holds Huni under an exclusive contract.
“Matchroom Boxing on Saturday, hours before heavyweight Justis Huni is supposed to face Frazer Clarke on the #FuryMakhmudov card in London, sent Goldstar Promotions and Tasman Fighters a legal letter claiming it still has Huni under exclusive contract. Matchroom claims after Huni’s last fight, a KO loss to Fabio Wardley, that it elected to continue its deal with Huni and that he is on fight No. 5 of a six-fight deal. Matchroom accuses them of tortious interference with its agreement and says it was never informed of the Clarke fight and has not given its consent to Huni to participate. It is threatening go to Netflix claiming it is about to air a fighter in breach of his contract with Matchroom, which would open Netflix to liability. Matchroom said it tried to work things out and sent a draft amendment in recent days saying it would allow the fight under certain conditions but has not heard back from the other promoters.“
Rafael later made another post, saying: “Spoke to Spencer Brown of Goldestar Promotions as it relates to the Huni issue. He said he is the co-promoter of Huni and that the whole thing with Matchroom ‘is very silly, very petty and it will be sorted out.’“
First Up: Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni
Australia’s former interim WBA heavyweight title challenger Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs) and British Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs) kick off the action, live on Netflix. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Both fighters are looking to return to winning ways. Huni returns after a knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley last June, while Clarke dropped a split decision to Jeamie TKV (who fights later tonight) last November.
Fury vs Makhmudov Prelims Results
Pawel August (18-0, 7 KOs) defeats Simon Zachenhuber (28-1, 17 KOs) via a 58-56 points decision at light heavyweight.
Breyon Gorham (22-0, 17 KOs) defeats Eduardo Costa (12-6, 5 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at welterweight (1:51).
Mikie Tallon (13-0, 3 KOs) defeats Leonardo Blanc (8-5, 3 KOs) by first-round knockout at super flyweight (2:53).
Felix Cash (17-1, 11 KOs) defeats Liam O’Hare (13-3, 4 KOs) by second-round TKO at super middleweight (0:22).
Sultan Almohammed (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Hector Lozano (3-8-1, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO at lightweight (2:46).
Elliot Whale (14-0, 9 KOs) defeats Tom Hill (12-5, 3 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight (2:39).
Fury vs Makhmudov – Live on Netflix
The Fury vs Makhmudov is officially live on Netflix.
Here’s what Tyson Fury had to say at the weigh-in about training for his ring return and getting older.
Fury vs Makhmudov – Weigh-In Highlights
Watch the weigh-in highlights as Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov step onto the scales, face off, and give final comments ahead of their heavyweight bout.
Benn vs Prograis – Weigh-In, Face-Off and Final Comments
Check out the weigh-in highlights of the co-feature fighters – Conor Benn and Regis Prograis – as they tip the scales, face off, and make final comments ahead of their clash.
TKV vs Riakporhe – Weigh-In & Face-Off
The second fight on the main card features Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva defending his British heavyweight title against Richard Riakporhe. Check out the weigh-ins and final face-off below.
Fury vs Makhmudov Start Time in Australia
In Australia, Fury vs Makhmudov airs live on Sunday, April 12 at 4:00 a.m. AEST.
Clarke vs Huni – Weigh-In & Face-Off
The heavyweight main card opener pits British Frazer Clarke against Justis Huni of Australia. Here’s the weigh-in and face-off highlights.
Benn vs Prograis – Press Conference Highlights
Here’s what Conor Benn and Regis Prograis had to say at the final press conference. Watch below.
Fury vs Makhmudov – Final Presser Highlights
In case you missed it – watch the final pre-fight press conference highlights below, featuring Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov.
How to watch and start time
Fury vs. Makhmudov airs live on Netflix at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card.
You can watch the free prelims above at 10:30 a.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. BST. The results will be added as the main card gets underway.