Live results: Tyson Fury beats Arslanbek Makhmudov by decision – Video

Tyson Fury makes his return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday, April 11, live on Netflix from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight. The event is titled “Clash of the Giants.”

British former world champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in 16 months, aiming to rebound from two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) targets his third straight victory, having defeated David Allen and Ricardo Brown last year.

Advertisement

At the weigh-in conducted a day before the fight, Fury came in at 267.9 lbs, while Makhmudov was 264.9 lbs. Fury is 37 years old, stands 6′ 9″ (206 cm) tall with an 85″ (216 cm) reach, while Makhmudov, 36, stands 6′ 5½” (197 cm) tall with a 76″ (194 cm) reach.

The co-feature is a super welterweight bout between British contender Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) and New Orleans’ former two-time world champion Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs).

On the Fury vs. Makhmudov undercard, Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against former world title challenger Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs).

The telecast opener is a heavyweight showdown between British Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs) and Australia’s former interim title challenger Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs).

Fury vs Makhmudov results

Main card

Tyson Fury def. Arslanbek Makhmudov by unanimous decision (119-109, 120-108, 120-108) | Watch video

Conor Benn def. Regis Prograis by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 98-92) | Watch video

Richard Riakporhe def. Jeamie Tshikeva by TKO (R5, 2:12) | Watch video

Justis Huni def. Frazer Clarke by majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95) | Watch video

Prelims

Pawel August def. Simon Zachenhuber by points (58-56)

Breyon Gorham def. Eduardo Costa by TKO (R5, 1:51)

Mikie Tallon def. Leandro Jose Blanc by KO (R1, 2:53)

Felix Cash def. Liam O’Hare by TKO (R2, 0:22)

Sultan Almohammed def. Hector Avila Lozano by TKO (R3, 2:46)

Elliot Whale def. Tom Hill by TKO (R4, 2:39)

Fury vs Makhmudov live blog April 11, 2026 6:21 PM EDT Video: Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua Following his victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua for an all-British showdown. April 11, 2026 6:01 PM EDT Tyson Fury defeats Arslanbek Makhmudov in succesful ring return Tyson Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) defeats Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-3, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at heavyweight, the judges scored the fight 119-109, 120-108, and 120-108.



With the victory, British former WBC heavyweight champion Fury makes a successful return to the ring, bouncing back from two losses against Oleksandr Usyk. Makhmudov sees his two-fight winning streak snapped. Tyson Fury during his boxing match against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions April 11, 2026 5:16 PM EDT Tyson Fury Ring Walk Tyson Fury is officially back in action as he makes his ring walk for his bout against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Tyson Fury makes his ring walk during his bout against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix April 11, 2026 4:53 PM EDT Main Event: Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov It’s time for the main event, featuring Tyson Fury making his ring return against Arslanbek Makhmudov. The heavyweight bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.



British former WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since December 2024, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch, suffering his second consecutive loss.



Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) comes off two straight wins, having defeated David Allen and Ricardo Brown last year. Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov face off at the weigh-in at The Pelligon in London, England, on April 10, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix April 11, 2026 4:46 PM EDT Conor Benn defeats Regis Prograis by decision Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) defeats Regis Prograis (30-4, 24 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 98-92. Conor Benn throws a jab during his bout against Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions April 11, 2026 4:45 PM EDT Fury Comes Next The ring return of Tyson Fury against Arslanbek Makhmudov is coming up next. April 11, 2026 4:38 PM EDT Video: Benn vs Prograis Watch the action as Conor Benn and Regis Prograis trade punches in the co-feature. April 11, 2026 4:25 PM EDT Video: Richard Riakporhe Dominates Jeamie Tshikeva Here’s a clip from the British heavyweight title clash as Richard Riakporhe dominates Jeamie Tshikeva to become the new champion. April 11, 2026 4:24 PM EDT Video: Huni lands vs Clarke Here’s a clip from the Justis Huni vs Frazer Clarke showdown, as Huni lands punches. April 11, 2026 4:12 PM EDT Benn vs Prograis Fight Underway The co-feature bout between Conor Benn and Regis Prograis is underway. Conor Benn makes his ring walk during his bout against Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions April 11, 2026 3:45 PM EDT Co-feature: Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis The co-feature bout is up next, pitting British contender Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) against New Orleans’ former two-time super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs).



The bout, originally announced at welterweight, which has a 147 lbs limit, is scheduled for 10 rounds and contested at super welterweight (154 lbs), as Benn weighed in at 149.5 lbs, while Prograis showed 148.1 lbs.



Benn returns after taking revenge on Chris Eubank Jr last November. Prograis scored a decision over Joseph Diaz last August, bouncing back from defeats against Jack Catterall and Devin Haney. Conor Benn and Regis Prograis faceoff at the weigh-in at The Pelligon in London, England, on April 10, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix April 11, 2026 3:37 PM EDT Richard Riakporhe TKOs Jeamie TKV in fifth roudn to claim British title Richard Riakporhe (20-1, 16 KOs) defeats Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-3, 5 KOs) by fifth-round TKO to claim the British heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 2:12 of the round.



On his way to victory, Riakporhe sent Tshikeva down in the fifth round. Tshikeva was also deducted a point in the fourth round for use of the head. Richard Riakporhe celebrates his victory over Jeamie Tshikeva during their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions April 11, 2026 3:32 PM EDT Tshikeva vs Riakporhe Fight Underway The British heavyweight title fight between defending champion Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) and challenger Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs) is underway. Jeamie Tshikeva lands a punch during his bout against Richard Riakporhe at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions April 11, 2026 3:16 PM EDT Next Up: Jeamie TKV vs Richard Riakporhe Up next, Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) defends his British heavyweight title against former world title challenger Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs). The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.



Tshikeva makes the first defence of his belt after defeating Frazer Clarke by split decision for the vacant title last November. Riakporhe is aiming for his third straight win since dropping a unanimous decision to Chris Billam-Smith in mid-2024 in his bid to land the WBO cruiserweight strap. April 11, 2026 3:09 PM EDT Justis Huni defeats Frazer Clarke by decision Justis Huni (13-1, 7 KOs) defeats Frazer Clarke (9-3-1, 7 KOs) by majority decision at heavyweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95. L-R: Justis Huni and Frazer Clarke during their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions April 11, 2026 2:41 PM EDT Clarke vs Huni Fight Underway The heavyweight bout between Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni is underway. L-R: Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni during their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on April 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions April 11, 2026 2:35 PM EDT Legal Drama Before Huni vs Clarke Fight Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported on social media just over an hour before the Huni vs Clarke fight that Matchroom Boxing sent a legal letter to Goldstar Promotions and Tasman Fighters, claiming it still holds Huni under an exclusive contract.



“Matchroom Boxing on Saturday, hours before heavyweight Justis Huni is supposed to face Frazer Clarke on the #FuryMakhmudov card in London, sent Goldstar Promotions and Tasman Fighters a legal letter claiming it still has Huni under exclusive contract. Matchroom claims after Huni’s last fight, a KO loss to Fabio Wardley, that it elected to continue its deal with Huni and that he is on fight No. 5 of a six-fight deal. Matchroom accuses them of tortious interference with its agreement and says it was never informed of the Clarke fight and has not given its consent to Huni to participate. It is threatening go to Netflix claiming it is about to air a fighter in breach of his contract with Matchroom, which would open Netflix to liability. Matchroom said it tried to work things out and sent a draft amendment in recent days saying it would allow the fight under certain conditions but has not heard back from the other promoters.“



Rafael later made another post, saying: “Spoke to Spencer Brown of Goldestar Promotions as it relates to the Huni issue. He said he is the co-promoter of Huni and that the whole thing with Matchroom ‘is very silly, very petty and it will be sorted out.’“ April 11, 2026 2:23 PM EDT First Up: Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni Australia’s former interim WBA heavyweight title challenger Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs) and British Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs) kick off the action, live on Netflix. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.



Both fighters are looking to return to winning ways. Huni returns after a knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley last June, while Clarke dropped a split decision to Jeamie TKV (who fights later tonight) last November. April 11, 2026 2:18 PM EDT Fury vs Makhmudov Prelims Results Pawel August (18-0, 7 KOs) defeats Simon Zachenhuber (28-1, 17 KOs) via a 58-56 points decision at light heavyweight.



Breyon Gorham (22-0, 17 KOs) defeats Eduardo Costa (12-6, 5 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at welterweight (1:51).



Mikie Tallon (13-0, 3 KOs) defeats Leonardo Blanc (8-5, 3 KOs) by first-round knockout at super flyweight (2:53).



Felix Cash (17-1, 11 KOs) defeats Liam O’Hare (13-3, 4 KOs) by second-round TKO at super middleweight (0:22).



Sultan Almohammed (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Hector Lozano (3-8-1, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO at lightweight (2:46).



Elliot Whale (14-0, 9 KOs) defeats Tom Hill (12-5, 3 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight (2:39). April 11, 2026 2:02 PM EDT Fury vs Makhmudov – Live on Netflix The Fury vs Makhmudov is officially live on Netflix.



Here’s what Tyson Fury had to say at the weigh-in about training for his ring return and getting older. April 11, 2026 6:35 AM EDT Fury vs Makhmudov – Weigh-In Highlights Watch the weigh-in highlights as Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov step onto the scales, face off, and give final comments ahead of their heavyweight bout. April 11, 2026 6:29 AM EDT Benn vs Prograis – Weigh-In, Face-Off and Final Comments Check out the weigh-in highlights of the co-feature fighters – Conor Benn and Regis Prograis – as they tip the scales, face off, and make final comments ahead of their clash. April 11, 2026 5:50 AM EDT TKV vs Riakporhe – Weigh-In & Face-Off The second fight on the main card features Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva defending his British heavyweight title against Richard Riakporhe. Check out the weigh-ins and final face-off below. April 11, 2026 5:35 AM EDT Fury vs Makhmudov Start Time in Australia In Australia, Fury vs Makhmudov airs live on Sunday, April 12 at 4:00 a.m. AEST. Tyson Fury and Rick Reeno at The Pelligon in London, England, on April 10, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Goldstar Promotions April 11, 2026 5:32 AM EDT Clarke vs Huni – Weigh-In & Face-Off The heavyweight main card opener pits British Frazer Clarke against Justis Huni of Australia. Here’s the weigh-in and face-off highlights. April 11, 2026 5:30 AM EDT Benn vs Prograis – Press Conference Highlights Here’s what Conor Benn and Regis Prograis had to say at the final press conference. Watch below. April 11, 2026 5:22 AM EDT Fury vs Makhmudov – Final Presser Highlights In case you missed it – watch the final pre-fight press conference highlights below, featuring Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. April 11, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Fury vs. Makhmudov airs live on Netflix at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card.



You can watch the free prelims above at 10:30 a.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. BST. The results will be added as the main card gets underway.