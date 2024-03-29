Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Curmel Moton vs Anthony Cuba kicks off Tszyu-Fundora undercard

Curmel Moton vs Anthony Cuba replaces Elijah Garcia vs Kyrone Davis to kickoff Tszyu-Fundora prelims

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Curmel Moton faces Anthony Cuba on Tszyu-Fundora undercard
Curmel Moton | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The bout between Curmel Moton and Anthony Cuba is a new contest set to kickoff Tszyu vs Fundora free prelims live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds contest at super featherweight.

Las Vegas-based Curmel Moton (2-0, 2 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Hunter Turbyfill last November. The unbeaten Salt Lake City native made his pro boxing debut last September, scoring the first-round TKO against Ezequiel Flores.

Undefeated Anthony Cuba (7-0-2, 3 KOs) won three of his previous bouts last year by decision. The Los Angeles native defeated Angel Barrera by UD last time out in December 2023.

The top of Tszyu vs Fundora prelims was originally scheduled to see unbeaten southpaw Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona up against Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey. Their 10-round middleweight bout fell off after Garcia was forced to withdraw due to illness.

The new 12-round headliner features Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico versus Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, unbeaten Australian world champion Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) faces Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs). The pair squares off in the 12-round bout with Tszyu’s WBO and vacant WBC super welterweight titles on the line. In the 12-round co-main event, Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.