Live results: Takuma Inoue defeats Tenshin Nasukawa to claim title

Tenshin Nasukawa and Takuma Inoue face off on Monday, November 24, live from Toyota Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The all-Japanese bout is set to crown a new WBC bantamweight champion, with the vacant title up for grabs after Junto Nakatani announced his move up in weight.

Former kickboxing champion Nasukawa (7-0, 2 KOs) makes his first bid to become a world boxing champion. The 27-year-old southpaw won two fights this year by decision against Victor Santillan and Jason Moloney.

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Former champion Inoue (20-2, 5 KOs) aims to win one of the four major titles once again. The 29-year-old is coming off a defeat to Seiya Tsutsumi in October, when he lost his WBA bantamweight belt.

On the undercard, Japan’s Mikito Nakano (14-0, 13 KOs) and Raeese Aleem (22-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan, meet in an IBF featherweight title eliminator. A junior bantamweight bout pits Tomoya Tsuboi (2-0, 1 KO) of Japan against Mexico’s Carlos Cuadras (44-5-1, 28 KOs).

Another Japan vs Mexico matchup features Riku Masuda (8-1, 8 KOs) against Jose Miguel Calderon (14-2, 6 KOs) at bantamweight.

Nasukawa vs Inoue results

Get Nasukawa vs Inoue full fight card results below.

Takuma Inoue def. Tenshin Nasukawa by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 117-111) | Watch video

Raeese Aleem def. Mikito Nakano by unanimous decision (115-112, 116-111, 118-109)

Tomoya Tsuboi def. Carlos Cuadras by TKO (R8, 2:59)

Riku Masuda def. Jose Miguel Calderon by technical majority decision (R5, 1:27, 49-46, 49-46, 48-48)*

Keii Tamegai def. Kakeru Sawada by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Ryuga Sato def. Koji Kajiwara by TKO (R3, 0:58)

*Calderon suffered a cut over his right eye caused by a clash of heads

Nasukawa vs Inoue live blog November 24, 2025 3:12 PM EST Video: Takuma Inoue vs Tenshin Nasukawa Watch the highlights as Takuma Inoue defeats Tenshin Nasukawa to claim the vacant WBC bantamweight title and become a two-time world champion. November 24, 2025 6:39 AM EST Takuma Inoue defeats Tenshin Nasukawa to claim title Takuma Inoue (21-2, 5 KOs) defeats Tenshin Nasukawa (7-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBC bantamweight title. The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112, and 117-111.



With the victory, 29-year-old Inoue bounces back from his defeat to Seiya Tsutsumi in October and becomes a two-time world champion.



27-year-old former kickboxing champion Nasukawa suffers his first defeat and falls short in his first attempt to become a world champion in boxing. November 24, 2025 5:19 AM EST Raeese Aleem defeats Mikito Nakano by decision to win title eliminator Raeese Aleem (23-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan, defeats Japan’s Mikito Nakano (14-1, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision to win an IBF featherweight title eliminator. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-112, 116-111, and 118-109. November 24, 2025 4:11 AM EST Tomoya Tsuboi TKOs Carlos Cuadras in eighth round Tomoya Tsuboi (3-0, 2 KO) of Japan defeats Mexico’s Carlos Cuadras (44-6-1, 28 KOs) by eighth-round TKO at junior bantamweight. The referee jumped in to stop the fight at 2:59 of the round. November 24, 2025 3:16 AM EST Riku Masuda defeats Jose Miguel Calderon by technical decision In the telecast opener, Riku Masuda (9-1, 8 KOs) of Japan defeats Jose Miguel Calderon (14-3, 6 KOs) of Mexico by technical majority decision, with scores of 49-46, 49-46, and 48-48.



Calderon suffered a cut over his right eye from a clash of heads. The bantamweight bout was stopped at 1:27 of the fifth round. November 24, 2025 3:11 AM EST Keii Tamegai defeats Kakeru Sawada by decision Keii Tamegai (3-0-2) defeats Kakeru Sawada (3-4, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a flyweight preliminary bout. After four rounds, all three judges scored the fight 40-36. November 24, 2025 2:42 AM EST Ryuga Sato TKOs Koji Kajiwara in third round Ryuga Sato (3-0-1, 3 KOs) defeats fellow Japanese fighter Koji Kajiwara (2-1, 2 KOs) by third-round TKO in the bantamweight preliminary bout. The official time was 58 seconds into the round. November 24, 2025 2:18 AM EST Tenshin Nasukawa: Path of the Contender As the action is about to begin, Top Rank has released Tenshin Nasukawa: Path of the Contender – a look at his journey, his greatest highlights, and his unstoppable rise. November 23, 2025 11:01 PM EST Nasukawa vs Inoue: How to watch and start time Nasukawa vs Inoue airs live on Top Rank Classics (available on Roku, Tubi, and Vizio). The start time in the U.S. is 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT.