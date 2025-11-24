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Live results: Takuma Inoue defeats Tenshin Nasukawa to claim title

Tenshin Nasukawa and Takuma Inoue clash for the vacant WBC bantamweight title, live from Toyota Arena in Tokyo, Japan

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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The faces of Tenshin Nasukawa and Takuma Inoue promoting their boxing bout in Tokyo
Tenshin Nasukawa vs Takuma Inoue airs live from Toyota Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on November 24, 2025 | Top Rank

Tenshin Nasukawa and Takuma Inoue face off on Monday, November 24, live from Toyota Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The all-Japanese bout is set to crown a new WBC bantamweight champion, with the vacant title up for grabs after Junto Nakatani announced his move up in weight.

Former kickboxing champion Nasukawa (7-0, 2 KOs) makes his first bid to become a world boxing champion. The 27-year-old southpaw won two fights this year by decision against Victor Santillan and Jason Moloney.

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Former champion Inoue (20-2, 5 KOs) aims to win one of the four major titles once again. The 29-year-old is coming off a defeat to Seiya Tsutsumi in October, when he lost his WBA bantamweight belt.

On the undercard, Japan’s Mikito Nakano (14-0, 13 KOs) and Raeese Aleem (22-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan, meet in an IBF featherweight title eliminator. A junior bantamweight bout pits Tomoya Tsuboi (2-0, 1 KO) of Japan against Mexico’s Carlos Cuadras (44-5-1, 28 KOs).

Another Japan vs Mexico matchup features Riku Masuda (8-1, 8 KOs) against Jose Miguel Calderon (14-2, 6 KOs) at bantamweight.

Nasukawa vs Inoue results

Get Nasukawa vs Inoue full fight card results below.

  • Takuma Inoue def. Tenshin Nasukawa by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 117-111) | Watch video
  • Raeese Aleem def. Mikito Nakano by unanimous decision (115-112, 116-111, 118-109)
  • Tomoya Tsuboi def. Carlos Cuadras by TKO (R8, 2:59)
  • Riku Masuda def. Jose Miguel Calderon by technical majority decision (R5, 1:27, 49-46, 49-46, 48-48)*
  • Keii Tamegai def. Kakeru Sawada by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
  • Ryuga Sato def. Koji Kajiwara by TKO (R3, 0:58)

*Calderon suffered a cut over his right eye caused by a clash of heads

Nasukawa vs Inoue live blog

Video: Takuma Inoue vs Tenshin Nasukawa

Watch the highlights as Takuma Inoue defeats Tenshin Nasukawa to claim the vacant WBC bantamweight title and become a two-time world champion.

Takuma Inoue defeats Tenshin Nasukawa to claim title

Takuma Inoue (21-2, 5 KOs) defeats Tenshin Nasukawa (7-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBC bantamweight title. The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112, and 117-111.

With the victory, 29-year-old Inoue bounces back from his defeat to Seiya Tsutsumi in October and becomes a two-time world champion.

27-year-old former kickboxing champion Nasukawa suffers his first defeat and falls short in his first attempt to become a world champion in boxing.

Raeese Aleem defeats Mikito Nakano by decision to win title eliminator

Raeese Aleem (23-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan, defeats Japan’s Mikito Nakano (14-1, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision to win an IBF featherweight title eliminator. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-112, 116-111, and 118-109.

Tomoya Tsuboi TKOs Carlos Cuadras in eighth round

Tomoya Tsuboi (3-0, 2 KO) of Japan defeats Mexico’s Carlos Cuadras (44-6-1, 28 KOs) by eighth-round TKO at junior bantamweight. The referee jumped in to stop the fight at 2:59 of the round.

Riku Masuda defeats Jose Miguel Calderon by technical decision

In the telecast opener, Riku Masuda (9-1, 8 KOs) of Japan defeats Jose Miguel Calderon (14-3, 6 KOs) of Mexico by technical majority decision, with scores of 49-46, 49-46, and 48-48.

Calderon suffered a cut over his right eye from a clash of heads. The bantamweight bout was stopped at 1:27 of the fifth round.

Keii Tamegai defeats Kakeru Sawada by decision

Keii Tamegai (3-0-2) defeats Kakeru Sawada (3-4, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a flyweight preliminary bout. After four rounds, all three judges scored the fight 40-36.

Ryuga Sato TKOs Koji Kajiwara in third round

Ryuga Sato (3-0-1, 3 KOs) defeats fellow Japanese fighter Koji Kajiwara (2-1, 2 KOs) by third-round TKO in the bantamweight preliminary bout. The official time was 58 seconds into the round.

Tenshin Nasukawa: Path of the Contender

As the action is about to begin, Top Rank has released Tenshin Nasukawa: Path of the Contender – a look at his journey, his greatest highlights, and his unstoppable rise.

Nasukawa vs Inoue: How to watch and start time

Nasukawa vs Inoue airs live on Top Rank Classics (available on Roku, Tubi, and Vizio). The start time in the U.S. is 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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