Live results: Richardson Hitchins defends title against George Kambosos Jr

Richardson Hitchins defends his IBF super lightweight title against George Kambosos Jr, live from The Theater at MSG in New York

Boxing
By Parviz Iskenderov
0
Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in New York
Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom Boxing
Richardson Hitchins faces George Kambosos Jr on Saturday, June 14, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round world championship bout at super lightweight.

Unbeaten 27-year-old champion Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn makes the first defense of his IBF belt. Australia’s 31-year-old former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr (22-3, 10 KOs) aims to win a title in his second weight division.

The co-feature is a 12-round IBF lightweight title eliminator pitting Andy Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba against Hironori Mishiro (17-1-1, 6 KOs) of Japan. On the Hitchins vs Kambosos undercard, Teremoana Jnr (7-0, 7 KOs) of Australia meets Aleem Whitfield (9-0, 6 KOs) of Geneva, NY in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Pablo Valdez (9-0, 8 KOs) of New York and Cesar Diaz (9-1, 4 KOs) of Peru clash in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Zaquin Moses (3-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, NJ and Carl Rogers (3-2) of Columbia, MO go head-to-head in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 7:20 PM ET / 4:20 PM PT.

Hitchins vs Kambosos live blog

Who wins Hitchins vs Kambosos

Hitchins vs Kambosos: How to watch & start time

Hitchins vs Kambosos airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 7:20 PM ET / 4:20 PM PT.

Hitchins vs Kambosos results

Get Hitchins vs Kambosos full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)

  • Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr – Hitchins’ IBF super lightweight title
  • Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro – IBF title lightweight eliminator
  • Teremoana Jnr vs. Aleem Whitfield
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Cesar Diaz
  • Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers

Prelims (7:20 PM ET / 4:20 PM PT)

  • Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva
  • Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo
Parviz Iskenderov
