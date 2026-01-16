Live results: Raul Curiel beats Jordan Panthen by decision – Video

Raul Curiel faces Jordan Panthen on Friday, January 16, live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Mexico’s 30-year-old Curiel (16-0-1, 14 KOs) aims for his second consecutive win since his draw with Alexis Rocha in late 2024, having defeated Victor Rodriguez by fourth-round knockout in his previous bout last June. 29-year-old Panthen (11-1, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, New York – who stepped in to replace Rocha – looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Farid Ngoga last July.

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The 10-round co-feature is a super bantamweight rematch between 27-year-old southpaw Manuel Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California, and 25-year-old Jorge Chavez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) of San Diego, California, by way of Mexico. Their first fight last July ended in a controversial draw.

On the undercard, unbeaten Joel Iriarte (9-0, 8 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California, meets Jireh De Los Santos (14-2-2, 5 KOs) of Edinburg, Texas, in an eight-round welterweight bout. Uzbekistani Ruslan Abdullaev (3-0, 1 KO) takes on Uruguay’s Eduardo Javier Abreu (14-1-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight matchup.

Additionally, Coachella Valley’s Cayden Griffiths (6-0, 6 KOs) faces Lesther Espino (10-7, 8 KOs) of Nicaragua in a six-round welterweight bout.

Curiel vs Panthen results

Get Curiel vs Panthen full fight card results below.

Main card

Raul Curiel def. Jordan Panthen by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 98-92) | Watch video

Jorge Chavez def. Manuel Flores by unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 98-92) | Watch video

Joel Iriarte vs. Jireh De Los Santos – canceled

Ruslan Abdullaev def. Eduardo Abreu by TKO (R5, 2:59)

Cayden Griffiths def. Lesther Espino by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Prelims

John Ramirez def. Byron Rojas by majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)

Fabian Guzman def. Jose Gabriel Rodriguez by TKO (R6, 2:36)

Ricardo Ruvalcaba def. Jonathan Jose Eniz by unanimous decision ( 79-73, 80-72, 80-72)

Curiel vs Panthen live blog January 16, 2026 10:44 PM EST Raul Curiel defeats Jordan Panthen by decision Mexico’s Raul Curiel (17-0-1, 14 KOs) defeats Jordan Panthen (11-2, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, New York, by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-93, 97-93, and 98-92.



With the victory, Curiel records his second win in a row since his majority draw with Alexis Rocha. Panthen, who stepped in to replace Rocha, suffered his second straight defeat. January 16, 2026 9:28 PM EST Jorge Chavez defeats Manuel Flores by decision in rematch Mexico’s Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) defeats Manuel Flores (20-2-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California, by unanimous decision to win their rematch. After 10 rounds at super bantamweight, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 97-93, and 98-92. January 16, 2026 8:52 PM EST Flores vs Chavez 2 Underway The co-main event is underway as Manuel Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California, and Mexico’s Jorge Chavez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) face off in a rematch. Their first fight last July ended in a controversial draw. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight. January 16, 2026 8:43 PM EST Joel Iriarte vs Jireh De Los Santos – Fight Canceled Chris Mannix posted on social media: “As reported on DAZN: The Joel Iriarte-Jireh De Los Santos fight is off after De Los Santos declined financial compensation for Iriarte missing weight. I’m told Golden Boy offered to double his purse and give De Los Santos a comeback fight. De Los Santos, who is deeply religious, told GB that ‘God told him it was not safe.'”



Iriarte weighed in at 150.4 pounds, while De Los Santos came in at 145.8 pounds. The contest was scheduled for eight rounds at welterweight, with the WBA Continental Gold belt on the line. January 16, 2026 8:20 PM EST Ruslan Abdullaev TKOs Eduardo Abreu in fifth round Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) of Uzbekistan defeats Uruguay’s Eduardo Javier Abreu (14-2-2, 10 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at super lightweight.



Abdullaev dominated Abreu, dropping and hurting his opponent, which forced the referee to step in and call it a day.



With the victory, Abdullaev retains his WBA Continental Gold title. January 16, 2026 7:45 PM EST Cayden Griffiths defeats Lesther Espino by decision Kicking off the main card, Coachella Valley’s Cayden Griffiths (7-0, 6 KOs) defeats Nicaragua’s Lesther Espino (10-8, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at welterweight, all three judges scored the bout 60-53. January 16, 2026 6:56 PM EST John Ramirez defeats Byron Rojas by decision Los Angeles native John “Scrappy” Ramirez (16-1, 9 KOs) defeats Byron Rojas (29-6-3, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua by majority decision. After 10 rounds at super flyweight, the judges scored the bout 95-95, 97-93, and 98-92. January 16, 2026 5:52 PM EST Fabian Guzman TKOs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez in sixth round Fabian Guzman (9-0, 8 KOs) of Orange, California, dominated Ecuador’s Jose Gabriel Rodriguez (3-2, 2 KOs), forcing the referee to step in and stop the middleweight fight. The official time was 2:36 of the round. January 16, 2026 5:11 PM EST Ricardo Ruvalcaba defeats Jonathan Jose Eniz by decision Ricardo Ruvalcaba (15-0-1, 10 KOs) of Ventura, California, defeats Argentina’s Jonathan Jose Eniz (37-25-1, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at welterweight, the judges scored it 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72. January 16, 2026 3:53 PM EST Curiel vs Panthen: First and Final Face-Off The boxing action at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, is about to begin. In case you missed it, check out the first and final faceoff between Raul Curiel and his late replacement opponent, Jordan Panthen, who stepped in to replace Alexis Rocha. January 15, 2026 11:01 PM EST Curiel vs Panthen: How to watch and start time Curiel vs Panthen airs live on DAZN, with the main event starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT.