Live results: Pat McCormack faces Miguel Parra

Pat McCormack faces Miguel Parra at Sunderland Live in Houghton le Spring, England, on Saturday, September 6. They clash for the WBA Intercontinental welterweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten Olympic silver medalist McCormack (7-0, 5 KOs) of England recently said he aims to make a statement. Parra (25-5-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico is targeting his fourth win in a row.

On the McCormack vs Parra undercard, Mark Dickinson (8-1, 2 KOs) faces Troy Williamson (20-4-1, 14 KOs) at super middleweight. Dickinson was expected to defend his English super middleweight title but missed weight. Williamson made it official.

A heavyweight bout pits Leo Atang (1-0, 1 KO) against Cristian Uwaka (1-5-1, 1 KO). Additionally, former champion Sandy Ryan (7-3-1, 3 KOs) returns after two defeats to Mikaela Mayer against Jade Grierson (5-0-1, 2 KOs) at welterweight.

McCormack vs Parra: How to watch and start time The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 5:00 PM BST in the UK.



The main card and prelims results will be added below.

McCormack vs Parra results

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

Pat McCormack vs. Miguel Parra

Mark Dickinson vs. Troy Williamson

Leo Atang vs. Cristian Uwaka

Sandy Ryan vs. Jade Grierson

Prelims (12:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM BST)