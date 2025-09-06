Subscribe
Live results: Pat McCormack faces Miguel Parra

Pat McCormack and Miguel Parra clash at Sunderland Live in Houghton-le-Spring, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Pat McCormack and Miguel Parra face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at Sunderland Live in Houghton-le-Spring, England
Pat McCormack and Miguel Parra face off during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Sunderland Live in Houghton-le-Spring, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Pat McCormack faces Miguel Parra at Sunderland Live in Houghton le Spring, England, on Saturday, September 6. They clash for the WBA Intercontinental welterweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten Olympic silver medalist McCormack (7-0, 5 KOs) of England recently said he aims to make a statement. Parra (25-5-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico is targeting his fourth win in a row.

On the McCormack vs Parra undercard, Mark Dickinson (8-1, 2 KOs) faces Troy Williamson (20-4-1, 14 KOs) at super middleweight. Dickinson was expected to defend his English super middleweight title but missed weight. Williamson made it official.

A heavyweight bout pits Leo Atang (1-0, 1 KO) against Cristian Uwaka (1-5-1, 1 KO). Additionally, former champion Sandy Ryan (7-3-1, 3 KOs) returns after two defeats to Mikaela Mayer against Jade Grierson (5-0-1, 2 KOs) at welterweight.

McCormack vs Parra live blog

McCormack vs Parra: How to watch and start time

The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 5:00 PM BST in the UK.

The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

McCormack vs Parra results

Get McCormack vs Parra full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

  • Pat McCormack vs. Miguel Parra
  • Mark Dickinson vs. Troy Williamson
  • Leo Atang vs. Cristian Uwaka
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Jade Grierson

Prelims (12:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM BST)

  • Cameron Vuong vs. Reuquen Cona Facundo Arc
  • Adam Maca vs. Francisco Rodriguez
  • Tiah Mai Ayton vs. Lydie Bialic
  • Bradley Casey vs. Goran Kozul
