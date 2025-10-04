Subscribe
Live results: Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente for European title

Nathaniel Collins challenges Cristobal Lorente for his EBU European featherweight title, live from Glasgow, Scotland

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nathaniel Collins and Cristobal Lorente face off at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Nathaniel Collins and Cristobal Lorente face off at the weigh-in at IMAX Theatre at Glasgow Science Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 3, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry
Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente on Saturday, October 4, live from Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The two fighters square off in a 12-round bout with the European featherweight title at stake.

Both men enter the ring undefeated. Lorente (20-0-2, 8 KOs) of Spain makes the third defense of his EBU belt and his debut in the UK. Collins (17-0, 8 KOs) of Scotland fights on home soil as he looks to claim the strap after dominating Lee McGregor (15-2-1, 11 KOs) on the Essuman vs Taylor undercard in May.

In the co-feature, Aston Brown (8-0, 3 KOs) takes on Paul Kean (19-4, 2 KOs) at middleweight. The 10-round contest is set to crown the new Celtic champion.

On the Collins vs Lorente undercard, Regan Glackin (16-0, 3 KOs) meets Louie O’Doherty (10-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant British lightweight title. Plus, Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) and Mark Jeffers (20-1, 7 KOs) clash at light heavyweight.

Watch on DAZN

Collins vs Lorente live blog

Collins vs Lorente: How to watch and start time

Collins vs Lorente airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

The prelims begin at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 4:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Collins vs Lorente results

Get Collins vs Lorente full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Nathaniel Collins vs. Cristobal Lorente
  • Aston Brown vs. Paul Kean
  • Regan Glackin vs. Louie O’Doherty
  • Willy Hutchinson vs. Mark Jeffers

Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)

  • John Joe Carrigan vs. Dawid Przybylski
  • Marcus Sutherland vs. Kerim Agius
  • Alex Arthur Jr vs. Grzegorz Mardyla
  • Drew Limond vs. Alexeyv Mikhail Arellano Leon
  • Reese Lynch vs. Jakub Laskowski
  • Yandiel Lozano-Oquendo vs. Mario Victorino Vera
  • Steve Collins Jr vs. Javier Santana
