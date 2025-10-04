Live results: Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente for European title

Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente on Saturday, October 4, live from Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The two fighters square off in a 12-round bout with the European featherweight title at stake.

Both men enter the ring undefeated. Lorente (20-0-2, 8 KOs) of Spain makes the third defense of his EBU belt and his debut in the UK. Collins (17-0, 8 KOs) of Scotland fights on home soil as he looks to claim the strap after dominating Lee McGregor (15-2-1, 11 KOs) on the Essuman vs Taylor undercard in May.

In the co-feature, Aston Brown (8-0, 3 KOs) takes on Paul Kean (19-4, 2 KOs) at middleweight. The 10-round contest is set to crown the new Celtic champion.

On the Collins vs Lorente undercard, Regan Glackin (16-0, 3 KOs) meets Louie O’Doherty (10-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant British lightweight title. Plus, Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) and Mark Jeffers (20-1, 7 KOs) clash at light heavyweight.

Collins vs Lorente airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.



The prelims begin at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 4:00 p.m. BST in the UK.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

Nathaniel Collins vs. Cristobal Lorente

Aston Brown vs. Paul Kean

Regan Glackin vs. Louie O’Doherty

Willy Hutchinson vs. Mark Jeffers

Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)